'Defang and Defund': Rep. Matt Geatz Suggests FBI Agents Should Be Indicted Over Durham Report

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz suggested that FBI agents should be indicted over the Durham report findings, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gaetz's remarks followed Monday's release of the report, which was a summary finding of the investigation of the FBI's probe into allegations of collusion between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

In the report, Durham claimed that the FBI did not have enough "factual evidence" to support a full-scale investigation of the claim.