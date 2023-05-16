'Defang and Defund': Rep. Matt Geatz Suggests FBI Agents Should Be Indicted Over Durham Report
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz suggested that FBI agents should be indicted over the Durham report findings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gaetz's remarks followed Monday's release of the report, which was a summary finding of the investigation of the FBI's probe into allegations of collusion between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.
In the report, Durham claimed that the FBI did not have enough "factual evidence" to support a full-scale investigation of the claim.
Gaetz appeared on Newsmax later that night and discussed the report's findings — as well as the next legal steps.
The report recommended that charges be brought against only one person, a lawyer who allegedly lied to the FBI.
"This report is an insufficient consequence for the malfeasance and corruption that we have seen here," Gaetz said of Durham's report.
Gaetz claimed that with the report's release, it was a "sad day in America."
"It was an operation from beginning to end to fuse political opposition research from the DNC and the Clinton campaign with this intelligence process and criminal process. And it's a sad day in America," the Florida lawmaker continued.
The Republican lawmaker further alleged that had the "operation" been driven by a GOP campaign, the report would have concluded with "significant indictments."
"If that had been a Republican operation — an operation to help a Republican candidate — it wouldn't have ended in a report: it would have ended with real significant indictments," Gaetz said of the Durham report.
The report condemned the FBI for unprofessional behavior associated with the costly investigation. Durham expressed in his findings that the Trump-Russia collusion prob was eagerly initiated based on "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence."
Gaetz continued to blast the FBI and called for the agency to be defunded as he outrageously claimed that the FBI became "the enforcement wing of the Democratic party to play offense against Trump."
"It's very ugly for our country and it's very ugly for the future of a democracy where the people make the choices — not the law enforcement and intelligence officers," Gaetz added.
"I think we have to deauthorize, defang and defund many of these authorities and entities and different task forces that actually converted the just and righteous act of protecting our country with the desire to have a particular political candidate win or lose."