‘Lots of Luck’: Joe Biden Laughs at Impeachment Inquiry Launched by Republicans as President’s Poll Numbers Plummet
President Joe Biden attempted to brush off questions about the impeachment inquiry launched by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his fellow House GOP members, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Biden returned to the White House after spending time in Delaware. Reporters shouted questions at the president as he walked inside the property.
One reporter yelled, “What is your response to Republicans opening an impeachment inquiry into you?”
Biden heard the question and replied, “Lots of luck” as he grinned with a sarcastic smile.
Until the comment, the president had stayed extremely quiet about the situation and avoided speaking to reporters about the topic.
Last week, when confronted about the possibility of impeachment, Biden said, “I got a job to do. Everybody always asked about impeachment. I get up every day, not a joke, not focused on impeachment. I’ve got a job to do. I’ve got to deal with the issues that affect the American people every single solitary day.”
Speaker McCarthy announced the inquiry last week after being pressured by his fellow House GOP members like Matt Gaetz.
Gaetz had threatened to have McCarthy removed if the inquiry wasn’t launched immediately.
While announcing his decision, McCarthy told the American people, “We’ve had months that we were gone, and in the weeks House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct. Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”
He said, “Now here’s what we know so far. Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings. Eyewitnesses have testified that the president joined on multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions, dinners, resulted in cars and millions of dollars into his son’s and his son’s business partners.”
McCarthy added, “We know that bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various shell companies.”
Sources said Donald Trump privately coordinated with House GOP members on strategy for the impeachment inquiry.
On top of the impeachment inquiry, a new poll showed 72% of the public believe Biden is not "physically healthy" to be in office for another 4 years.