House Republicans Seek to Expel Matt Gaetz From Caucus Over Allegations of Misconduct Amid Ethics Investigation

According to the report from CNN, the ongoing Ethics Committee investigation into Gaetz is focused on allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, or other misconduct. Gaetz remains under scrutiny while the investigation continues.

In the event that he is not cleared of these allegations, there is a possibility he could face expulsion by his fellow House members who are eager to see him removed from office.

"We want him out," one member of the Republican caucus warned, referring to Gaetz.