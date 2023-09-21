'Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy Squabbles With Co-Host Brian Kilmeade Over Claim Trump is ‘Afraid’ of Debates in Tense on-air Moment
Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy bickered with his co-host Brian Kilmeade as the two continued to butt heads over Trump on live television, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, Doocy brought up a recent Wall Street Journal essay that asked, “Why is Donald Trump Afraid to Debate?"
Doocy said, “It talks about how he’s got a big lead, but he’s acting as if it weren’t as if he won. The last line is Trump’s advisers may be telling him he should appear, lest he says something that hurts his legal defense. But that’s a sign of weakness, not strength.”
He added, “And it’ll have to answer those questions eventually. What is the former president afraid of? Because everywhere I go when I talk to people about the debates, they say they really like to see what he has to say.”
Doocy continued, “You know, I think Donald Trump, Donald Trump being afraid don’t don’t add up ever in anything, period, that that conversation started. And why doesn’t he? Because he’s up by 40 points, you’re saying, What’s the point? I think part of it has to do with he might say something that could imperil him.”
Kilmeade, who has supported Trump since day one and whose opinion has not changed despite his criminal cases, interjected, “Donald Trump and ‘afraid’ don’t add up in anything, ever, period.”
Doocy suggested that Trump may be avoiding the debate stage because he’s afraid he would say something wrong.
“I think part of it has to do with he might say something that could imperil him,” Doocy said.
The show’s new co-host Lawrence Jones scoffed at the claim saying sarcastically, “Donald Trump says something that imperils him!”
Jones added, “I think his attorneys have advised him not to say anything. Don’t tweet, don’t go on Truth Social. And he continues to do it!”
“And it’s problematic when you are running for president,” Doocy said.
Back in August, Doocy was called out on-air by Trump’s attorney Alina Habba who believed the Fox & Friends co-host’s love of Trump had been declining in recent months.
She told Doocy during a heated conversation, “you used to love Trump… I got to tell you.”