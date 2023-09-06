‘If There Were Proof!: Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy Squabbles With Brian Kilmeade On-Air Over GOP Biden Probe
Fox & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade continued to butt heads over the investigations into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Doocy and Kilmeade — along with their co-host Ainsley Earhardt — discussed James Comer and the ongoing GOP Biden probe.
The trio played a clip of Comer on Hannity where he said, “Even members of the moderate wing of our party are realizing this could potentially be the biggest political scandal in my adult lifetime.”
Kilmeade, who has been extremely critical of Biden since he took office, expressed his support for Comer and the investigation. He pointed out the president has hired a team of lawyers to prepare for any attempts by Republicans to impeach him.
Kilmeade even accused Biden and his team of not cooperating fully with Comer’s team. “They have slow-walked every single request that was made of this White House, who evidently says that they’re the most transparent White House,” he said.
Earhardt then brought up Matt Gaetz threatening to force an impeachment vote and claiming he would try to kick Speaker Kevin McCarthy out if his demands weren’t met.
Doocy, who has not been impressed by Comer or his team’s findings thus far, brought up this is not the first time a Republican has attempted to impeach Biden.
“Well, you know, this is not the first impeachment push we have seen with this Republican Congress,” Doocy said. “Lauren Boebert, the Republicans in Colorado did it back in June over the border. And where did that go? That wound up those articles of impeachment wound up in a committee where they are sitting.”
- Mastermind Behind Obama Election Win Delivers Dire Warning to Dems: Secret Memo Exposes ‘Crucial’ Threat to Biden, Could Deliver White House to Trump
- 'That's Ridiculous': WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Slams Fox News for Asking Why Staff Treats Biden 'Like a Baby'
- President Joe Biden, 80, Jokes About His Age as Rumors Swirl He Will Drop Out of 2024 Race: ‘I’ve Been Doing This Longer Than Anyone!’
“Don’t you think that Republicans would be for this if there is more information, if they could get a rebuttal if Comer can get proof and he can get to the bottom of that, then Republicans will be all for it,” Earhardt said. “But they definitely need that proof because they are starting impeachment.”
Doocy said, “If there were proof!”
He added, “The Republicans in those districts that Joe Biden won, they’ve got to be able to say, look, I voted for it because look at this. It shows that there was corruption, actual corruption, not just bank records, but things that show that laws were broken. So far, Comer and company have not been able to put that together.
“It’s so overwhelming,” Kilmeade fired back. “Is anybody with just a discerning mind and is not blatantly biased knows that Joe Biden as Vice President was orchestrating everything.”
Earhardt added, “Joe Biden’s already liked. He’s already been caught lying.”
Doocy sat by quietly as his co-hosts continued ranting until he decided interjected by arguing the GOP should speed up their investigation if they truly believe in it.