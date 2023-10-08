Kylie Jenner Posts, Then Quickly Deletes, Support for Israel After Facing Backlash From Pro-Palestine Groups
American entrepreneur and social media influencer Kylie Jenner found herself at the center of controversy after showing her support for Israel on Instagram. However, she quickly deleted the post after receiving backlash from some of her fans and pro-Palestine accounts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The image she shared was from the nonprofit organization StandWithUs, which advocates for Israel and opposes anti-Semitism.
The post was made amidst the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, marked by a series of attacks and retaliatory strikes.
Hamas, a militant group, launched a blitz attack on southern Israel, targeting both civilians and soldiers. In response, Israel launched retaliatory strikes against Hamas, marking the biggest escalation in the region in decades.
As the violence unfolded, Palestinian officials reported that Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip had resulted in at least 313 deaths and nearly 2,000 injuries. On the Israeli side, 300 civilians were killed, and several were taken hostage.
The situation was dire, with both sides experiencing substantial losses and casualties.
According to the Daily Mail, Jenner's decision to express her support for Israel on social media did not sit well with many of her followers.
In response to her recent post, numerous users expressed their solidarity with Palestine by posting the Palestinian flag and comments like "Free Palestine."
The reaction on Twitter was also divided, with a video showing users supporting a free Palestine in response to Jenner's post.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shared footage of their airstrikes on Hamas positions, claiming to have targeted the head of Hamas' military intelligence, as well as banks and weapon production sites.
The IDF also carried out artillery strikes against Lebanon, responding to attacks originating from its northern neighbor.
Tensions in the region worsened as the conflict continued to escalate.
Soon after the strike began, United States President Joe Biden released a statement condemning the attack on Israel.
"The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel," Biden told the press.
"Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people," he continued. "The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation."
The conflict between Israel and Hamas continued to unfold, with Hamas fighters launching rockets into Israel and infiltrating Israeli territory.
The clashes resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israelis and saw Hamas retreating with hostages, including women, children, and disabled elderly Israelis.
The Israeli military reported that two hostage situations had been resolved, but the fate of those hostages was not disclosed.
