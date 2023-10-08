Kylie Jenner Posts, Then Quickly Deletes, Support for Israel After Facing Backlash From Pro-Palestine Groups

The post was made amidst the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, marked by a series of attacks and retaliatory strikes.

Hamas, a militant group, launched a blitz attack on southern Israel, targeting both civilians and soldiers. In response, Israel launched retaliatory strikes against Hamas, marking the biggest escalation in the region in decades.

As the violence unfolded, Palestinian officials reported that Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip had resulted in at least 313 deaths and nearly 2,000 injuries. On the Israeli side, 300 civilians were killed, and several were taken hostage.

The situation was dire, with both sides experiencing substantial losses and casualties.