'Inevitably': Nuclear Weapons Will Be Used in Putin's Invasion of Ukraine, Retired Kremlin Military Official Warns

The retired military official continued that the power struggle between Russia and Western countries meant "weapons of mass destruction" were the only end.

"The goals of Russia and the goals of the West are their survival and historical eternity," the War Bible author continued. "And this means that in the name of this, all means of armed struggle available to them will be used, including such a tool as their nuclear weapons."

Vladimirov added, "I am sure that nuclear weapons will be used in this war — inevitably, and from this neither we nor the enemy have anywhere to go."