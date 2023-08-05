Vladimir Putin Nearly Doubles Russian Defense Budget After Facing Public Backlash Over Extending Military Draft

According to a government document obtained by Reuters, Moscow has raised its defense spending target for 2023 to over $100 billion, doubling the original estimate. One Russian economics expert believes the actual expenditure is even higher.

Figures show that defense spending in the first half of 2023 amounted to 5.59 trillion rubles ($58 billion), or 37.3 percent of the total 14.97 trillion rubles spent during that period.

Annual defense spending is estimated to reach 9.7 trillion rubles ($101 billion), accounting for a third of Russia's total spending target of 29.05 trillion rubles ($303 billion). This is the highest proportion of the country's budget spent on the military in at least the last decade.