Vladimir Putin Accuses U.S. of Training 'Genetically Modified Mosquitos' to Attack Moscow

Vladimir Putin recently accused the United States of training “genetically modified mosquitos” to attack Moscow, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sensational development to come as tensions between Russia and the West remain at an all-time high, Kremlin officials working under the 70-year-old Russian leader alleged that U.S. scientists are working to launch a biological attack against the Russian capital.

According to Russian MP Irina Yarovaya, who serves as Head of the Parliamentary Committee for Security, the alleged project is dubbed “Allied Insects” and involves millions of mosquitos being injected with a killer virus before being dropped into Moscow. The genetically modified insects would then allegedly infect millions of Moscow residents before spreading to other Russian cities and territories.

"I will name just one Pentagon project, called Allied Insects,” Yarovaya claimed over the weekend. “How do you assess these risks and threats?” "How are we prepared? Parliament has established a commission on biological threats,” she continued. “We are waiting for specific proposals to ensure the economic security of our country."

Meanwhile, a number of Russian citizens took to social media shortly after Yarovaya’s sensational mosquito allegations to mock the MP and the alleged “Allied Insects” project. "Ukraine's combat mosquitoes are back!" tweeted one Russian user, according to Daily Star.

"Don't laugh!” quipped another user. “I saw this documentary the other day about a guy called Antman and his girlfriend The Wasp." Other users criticized the possibility of the alleged project and argued that such a plot would be impossible to successfully pull off.

"This is ludicrous," wrote one skeptic. "No one could train a mosquito to only bite one group of people because of their nationality. This is ridiculous." As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Yarovaya's claim that the U.S. is training genetically modified mosquitos to attack Russia came shortly after it was revealed Putin's forces are training dolphins to attack the Ukraine Navy.

Putin reportedly ordered his own navy to increase the number of Russian combat dolphins last month in an effort to defend Russia’s Sevastopol naval base in Crimea. The Russian leader also reportedly ordered his navy to “increase defenses in other bases and ports around Crimea,” including nearly doubling the number of combat dolphins from four to seven.