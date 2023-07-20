Vladimir Putin raised the maximum age to fight in the Russian military to 70 this week in an effort to make up for the devastating loss of troops his army has suffered in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as Putin’s war against Ukraine approaches the 17-month mark, the Russian leader – who himself happens to be 70 – is reportedly recruiting men as old as 70 to join what has been dubbed the “Dad Army.”