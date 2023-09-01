Nuke Alert: Putin Puts 16,000Mph Doomsday Nuke Dubbed Satan-2 ‘That can Sink UK in ONE Strike’ on Combat Duty for the First Time
For the first time, the world's most powerful nuclear weapon was placed on combat duty thanks to Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned. The nuclear weapon dubbed the "Satan-2" has the capability to "sink the UK" with one strike.
Chief of the Russian Space Agency Yury Borisov announced the news to a crowd of students gathered at an educational event on Friday.
"The Sarmat strategic complex has been put on combat duty," Borisov revealed, while providing no further details on the missile, reported the Sun.
While Borisov did not elaborate on the nuclear missile's potential, Putin's crony Dmitry Kiselyov warned former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year that the Satan-2 would be able to wipe out the U.K. in a single attack.
"The island is so small that one Sarmat missile is enough to drown it once and for all," Kiselyov said in 2022. "It is capable of destroying an area the size of Texas or England. A single launch, Boris, and there is no England anymore. Once and for all."
The Satan-2 was 116 feet in length and could travel nearly 16,000mph, all while being outfitted with 15 light nuclear warheads.
The doomsday missile was equipped to travel the 1,600 miles to the U.K. in just six minutes, leaving little time for Putin's critics to react.
Russia was initially supposed to go on combat duty in late 2022 but was delayed for unknown reasons. Currently, Western countries have no active missile that could inflict the same level of destruction as the Satan-2, which the Kremlin proudly toted.
At the same educational event, the Kremlin official claimed that Russia would "most likely" undock its module from the International Space Station after 2030.
As Putin grew increasingly paranoid and his war on Ukraine dragged on with no end in sight, Western nations faced the possibility that the deranged Kremlin leader would turn to the unthinkable, nuclear warfare.
The only known test of the Satan-2 took place on April 20, 2022, with Putin tuning in via video link. A month after the test, Putin ally Dmitry Rogozin claimed that nearly 50 Sarmat missiles would be added to Russia's combat duty roster.
Russia's announcement of the Satan-2's combat status followed a series of drone airstrikes on Moscow, which the Kremlin claimed were fired from Kyiv.