Putin Denied: Ukraine Destroys Russian Leader's 'Miracle Weapon' Immediately After Launch
Ukraine recently destroyed Vladimir Putin’s “miracle weapon” just moments after the weapon was launched, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Putin’s war against Ukraine escalates every day, the Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed several “Russian Dagger” hypersonic missiles that were launched toward the frontlines of the war-ravaged nation.
The “Russian Dagger” missiles, which are reportedly referred to as Putin’s “miracle weapon” and “wonder weapon,” were apparently shot down alongside 65 other Russian missiles, 178 combat drones, and 87 Iranian-made Shahed drones.
Meanwhile, Ukraine reportedly destroyed six Russian ammunition depots, three armored vehicles, two drones, ten artillery systems, and mortars for military aircraft.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine’s Western allies for the delivery of the air defense systems that allowed his forces to shoot down Putin’s “miracle weapon.”
Zelenskyy also said the air defense systems were “crucial” in protecting Ukrainian citizens from Russian attacks and that Ukraine will work to “guarantee” European security.
“Ukraine can win this battle, and our air shield will later guarantee the security of all of Europe,” Zelenskyy said according to the German news website n-tv.de.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this marks just the latest major setback Russia has faced in Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
The Russian leader was recently forced to double the nation’s defense budget in an effort to continue the conflict in Ukraine.
According to government records, Moscow raised its defense spending target for 2023 to over $100 billion – doubling the original estimate. At least one Russian economics expert indicated that the actual expenditure is even higher.
Meanwhile, Russian opposition leaders are allegedly “lining up” to oust Putin from power as a result of the despot’s failing war in Ukraine.
One high-ranking intelligence source recently revealed that Putin’s military leaders are “tired” of the ongoing conflict against Ukraine. The source also indicated that both public and private support for Putin’s war is waning.
"Everyone in the Ministry of Defense and in the government as a whole is already tired of this war and would like to stop it," the intel insider spilled last month. “You can feel the discontent.”
“Ten thousand motivated people are stronger than a hundred thousand unmotivated people,” the intel agent continued. “Now everyone is convinced of how easily and without a fight you can take power, so there may be many who want to.”
Putin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky also indicated that more coups will soon take place against the Russian leader after Yevgeny Prigozhin's nearly successful coup attempt last month.
“This regime has to be removed in the way that it can be removed - by force,” Khodorkovsky explained. “In order for it to happen, a split within the regime must happen.”
“The regime has to fight itself and at that moment the power can be and should be seized."