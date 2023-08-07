Putin Denied: Ukraine Destroys Russian Leader's 'Miracle Weapon' Immediately After Launch

In the latest development to come as Putin’s war against Ukraine escalates every day, the Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed several “Russian Dagger” hypersonic missiles that were launched toward the frontlines of the war-ravaged nation.

Ukraine recently destroyed Vladimir Putin ’s “miracle weapon” just moments after the weapon was launched, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The “Russian Dagger” missiles, which are reportedly referred to as Putin’s “miracle weapon” and “wonder weapon,” were apparently shot down alongside 65 other Russian missiles, 178 combat drones, and 87 Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reportedly destroyed six Russian ammunition depots, three armored vehicles, two drones, ten artillery systems, and mortars for military aircraft.