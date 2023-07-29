Vladimir Putin Will Be Gone Within a Year, Says Ex-MI6 Spy Warning the West to Prepare for a 'Terrifying Replacement'

After the Wagner rebellion and the disastrous start of the Ukraine war, Putin's once unwavering control over Russia has come under question. Bolstered by this development, Steele points out that the Russian president's grip on power has weakened significantly.

Steele highlights two potential outcomes that could lead to Putin's exit — assassination by internal rebels or an external plot. In either case, the consequences would be dire, potentially resulting in widespread bloodshed.

The former spy told Sky News this would be the worst scenario for the West as "all bets would be off."