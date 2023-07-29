Vladimir Putin Will Be Gone Within a Year, Says Ex-MI6 Spy Warning the West to Prepare for a 'Terrifying Replacement'
A former MI6 spy, Christopher Steele, predicts the end of Vladimir Putin's 20-year authoritarian rule within the next year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Steele, who headed MI6's Russia desk between 2006 and 2009, warned the West to prepare for a "post-Putin era." As the world ponders the potential consequences, experts analyze possible succession scenarios and their implications for international relations.
After the Wagner rebellion and the disastrous start of the Ukraine war, Putin's once unwavering control over Russia has come under question. Bolstered by this development, Steele points out that the Russian president's grip on power has weakened significantly.
Steele highlights two potential outcomes that could lead to Putin's exit — assassination by internal rebels or an external plot. In either case, the consequences would be dire, potentially resulting in widespread bloodshed.
The former spy told Sky News this would be the worst scenario for the West as "all bets would be off."
While a peaceful transition involving Putin stepping down voluntarily at the next election in March 2024 remains a possibility, Steele argues that a violent move to kill or topple him is the most likely scenario. The implications of such a power shift would have profound consequences for Russia and the international community.
"A move is made violently, if necessary, to kill or topple Putin in favor of another securocrat or regime oligarch," he told the outlet. "But [it will be] one who has distanced themselves from the war and is prepared to negotiate on ending it genuinely with the West."
Steele also suggests that Putin's health may be failing, with credible sources indicating he has been ill for a significant period.
According to the Sun, Kremlin insiders have already begun positioning themselves as potential successors.
Steele identifies FSB director Alexander Bortnikov as one of the frontrunners, citing his powerful position within Putin's inner circle. Bortnikov, a former KGB officer, has been at the helm of Russia's FSB since 2008. Under his leadership, the FSB has become a formidable force, often described as a "state within the state."
Another potential successor Steele highlighted is Aleksey Dyumin, the governor of Tula Oblast. Seen as a rising star, Dyumin possesses the necessary profile to assume Putin's mantle.
Oligarch Igor Sechin and former prime minister Viktor Zubkov are also named as possible contenders.
The outcome of Putin's departure and the subsequent leadership transition will have wide-ranging implications, especially for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
If Putin chooses to support Patrushev or Dyumin as his successor, experts predict little to no change in the current state of affairs.
