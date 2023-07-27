Your tip
Russian Mafia Puts Out Hit on Vladimir Putin Over 'Disastrous' War in Ukraine: 'He's Bad for Business and Must Go' — Report

By:

Jul. 27 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

The Russian Mafia is “furious” with Vladimir Putin and reportedly looking to kill the Russian leader over his “disastrous” war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come 17 months after Putin’s forces first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian leader has seemingly found himself in the crosshairs of the dangerous Russian mob.

According to one international intelligence agent, Putin is “bad for business” and “must go.”

“He has cut off the oligarchs and their criminal associates from legitimate and underground dealings with Ukraine, the rest of Europe, and the United States,” a source told The Globe. “They’re furious.”

Even more shocking was the international intelligence agent’s claim that the Russian Mafia has already tried to kill Putin on at least three separate occasions.

“Twice, they tried to take out his car in a motorcade with RPG grenades and missed,” the insider spilled. “Another attempt involved rigging an elevator Putin was due to enter but didn’t.”

“Instead, he lost 12 members of his staff – including the head of his security team!”

The Russian mob is apparently “furious” about the West’s financial sanctions triggered by the war in Ukraine. Those sanctions have reportedly derailed the Russian economy and, in the process, cut into the profits being made by shady Russian gangsters.

“The oligarchs — and the mob — are fed up with Putin,” the source explained further. “They helped put him in power — but now he’s cutting into their profits and they want him eliminated.”

“But Putin won’t go quietly,” the intelligence agent concluded. “He knows he’s in trouble and has been killing off all rivals.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Russian Mafia is not the only entity suspected to be scheming to oust Putin from power.

According to a Russian military insider named Igor Girkin, there is a group of wealthy Russian businessmen and bankers dubbed “the Ozeros” currently working to remove Putin from the Kremlin.

Girkin also indicated that the Wagner coup launched late last month was connected to the ongoing plot to oust Putin.

"The powers within the ruling mafia are currently being redistributed as, or close to, planned by the conspirators behind the coup,” Girkin explained.

"This group, vitally interested in ending the war 'on any terms' – will not let us win in any case and will lead the president to realize the need to accept defeat and transfer supreme power to a successor nominated from this group,” he continued.

"In the coming months, we should expect new campaigns aimed at 'inoculation.’”

Meanwhile, Putin is apparently aware that rival Russian forces are gunning for his life.

The 70-year-old Russian leader has reportedly created “identical offices” across the country to deter any assassination attempts on his life.

Putin also reportedly only travels by armored train as an extra precaution to remain alive and safe.

