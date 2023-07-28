Russian opposition leaders are allegedly “lining up” to oust Vladimir Putin from power amid his failing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the latest development to come after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a failed coup attempt against Putin and Moscow on June 24, additional Russian officials have allegedly started to plot potential coups of their own.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

That is the revelation shared by a Kremlin insider this week, according to Daily Star. The anonymous but high-ranking intelligence source told the outlet that Putin’s military leaders are “tired” of the ongoing conflict against Ukraine. The source also indicated that public and private support for Putin’s war is waning.

Source: Mega

"Everyone in the Ministry of Defense and in the government as a whole is already tired of this war and would like to stop it," the intel insider spilled. “You can feel the discontent, so I expect something similar could happen by autumn.” “The fact that Prigozhin turned out to be at the head of the rebellion is surprising, but he would never have done such a thing if he had not understood that there would be those in the GRU leadership who would support him,” the source continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Also surprising are claims that Prigozhin could have succeeded in taking Moscow if he did not order his Wagner forces to turn around at the 11th hour. Still, the fact that Prigozhin attempted a coup against Putin – and apparently walked away without punishment – showed other opposition leaders that it could be done again.

Source: Mega

“Ten thousand motivated people are stronger than a hundred thousand unmotivated people,” the intel agent proclaimed. “Now everyone is convinced of how easily and without a fight you can take power, so there may be many who want to.” “Everyone saw that, in fact, no one stood up for Putin,” the source concluded. “What until recently was considered by many to be absolutely impossible almost succeeded, and now many may want to repeat it again.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, anti-Putin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky recently indicated that more coups will no doubt take place against the Russian leader after Prigozhin’s nearly successful attempt last month. Not only did Khodorkovsky predict that more coup attempts will take place in the foreseeable future, but he also indicated he himself might lead one. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“This regime has to be removed in the way that it can be removed - by force,” he explained. “In order for it to happen, a split within the regime must happen.” “The regime has to fight itself and at that moment the power can be and should be seized."

Powered by RedCircle