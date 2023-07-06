Vladimir Putin Uses 'Anti-aging Machines' Onboard Secret and Armored 'Ghost' Train: Report

Vladimir Putin allegedly utilizes “anti-aging machines” that are kept on board his secret and armored “ghost” train, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader is believed to be growing increasingly more paranoid about his war against Ukraine and last month’s botched Moscow coup, sources close to Putin claimed he spends large portions of his time on a luxury and armored ghost train that is equipped with a multi-million-dollar spa.