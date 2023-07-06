Vladimir Putin Uses 'Anti-aging Machines' Onboard Secret and Armored 'Ghost' Train: Report
Vladimir Putin allegedly utilizes “anti-aging machines” that are kept on board his secret and armored “ghost” train, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader is believed to be growing increasingly more paranoid about his war against Ukraine and last month’s botched Moscow coup, sources close to Putin claimed he spends large portions of his time on a luxury and armored ghost train that is equipped with a multi-million-dollar spa.
The customized train reportedly carries the embattled leader across a number of secret sites located throughout Russia, and it also allegedly includes a gym and a cosmetology salon.
Besides the alleged “anti-aging machines,” sources said the train includes a lung ventilator, a defibrillator, a patient monitor, and “everything you need for a portable emergency room.”
"It's not a simple luxury, it's a super luxury,” a report published by Russian opposition leader Mikhail Khodorkovsky revealed this week, according to Daily Star. “A shower, a full-size toilet, a phone, a gigantic Panasonic TV, DVD, and VHS players, just to name a few.”
“Everything is finished with natural wood, some State symbols are present,” he continued. “The armor doesn't cover the whole train, but rather parts. The armor is Level III+, which withstands shots from an AK-47 or an SVD rifle.”
“The carriages also have loopholes for return fire, and some rooms are protected against eavesdropping.”
Khodorkovsky also claimed that Putin’s “ghost” train is kept secret from the public – despite the fact that Russian taxpayers are allegedly the ones paying for the multi-million-dollar luxury locomotive.
“There is a ghost train on the Russian railway,” he reported. “It can't be found in any timetables or public systems.”
“Its windows are curtained; the locomotives have no numbers and identifications. All the other regular trains move out of the way for it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of Putin’s alleged “anti-aging machine” came months after it was revealed the Russian president sleeps in a cryogenic oxygen tank in an effort to cure himself of all his alleged health problems.
Kremlin insiders revealed in March that the multi-million-dollar cryogenic oxygen tank was set up at one of Putin’s secret lairs located 250 miles outside of Moscow.
“He has a cutting-edge cryo chamber in his mansion that doubles up as an oxygen tank,” one source said earlier this year. “He gets in it with these ridiculously comical-looking glasses, white gloves, and undies and socks, and thinks it is going to cure him of his ills.”
"It is not,” the Kremlin insider added. “He is too far gone.”