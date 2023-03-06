Heal The World: Vladimir Putin Takes Cue From Michael Jackson & Sleeps In Cryogenic Oxygen Tank
Vladimir Putin has started sleeping in a cryogenic oxygen tank in an effort to cure himself of all his alleged health problems, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader continues to battle a myriad of rumored maladies, Putin has reportedly started sleeping in a tank like that of the late Michael Jackson.
According to Kremlin insiders, the multi-million-dollar cryogenic oxygen tank was set up at the Russian president’s secret lair located approximately 250 miles outside of Moscow.
Although Jackson used his cryo chamber to slow his aging before his premature death in 2009, Putin reportedly uses the technology to deliver “15 times more oxygen” to his body and organs.
Kremlin insiders also indicated Putin has gone “officially Wacko Jacko” and continues to battle his different health problems despite being “too far gone.”
“Putin has now officially, totally gone Wacko,” one insider said this week, according to Daily Star. “He has a cutting-edge cryo chamber in his mansion that doubles up as an oxygen tank.”
“He gets in it with these ridiculously comical-looking glasses, white gloves, and undies and socks, and thinks it is going to cure him of his ills,” the source continued.
"It is not,” the source said. “He is too far gone.”
- Vladimir Putin's 'Secret Lover' Admits Russian Leader Is Her 'Ideal Man' In Rare Interview: 'I Love Him Very Much'
- Putin's Russia Will Be 'Broke By 2024' Due To Western Sanctions, Vlad's Billionaire Pal Warns
- Vladimir Putin 'More Furious Than Ever' After His Secret Love Lair With Girlfriend Is Exposed, Kremlin Insiders Reveal
Even more shocking are reports the ailing Russian leader has been “bed-bound” the past several days and refuses to eat after almost collapsing last week.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin had a serious health scare after the secret lair he lives in with his alleged lover Alina Kabaeva and their three children was exposed to the media.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“No one has seen the president so furious,” one Kremlin insider said on Thursday “Putin was furious. This was not too far from having a heart attack or a stroke.”
“Doctors on duty were called to the president, who, having stayed with Putin for about half an hour, left, allowing him to rest,” the source continued, revealing Putin’s health “deteriorated” and he “refused to eat” due to “severe nausea and headache.”
These developments come amid numerous rumors and reports Putin is dying from cancer, and the Russian leader’s doctors are purportedly using the cryogenic tank to cure “the twitches and mumbling speech” that results from Putin’s deteriorating condition.