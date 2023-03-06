Vladimir Putin's 'Secret Lover' Admits Russian Leader Is Her 'Ideal Man' In Rare Interview: 'I Love Him Very Much'
Vladimir Putin’s rumored girlfriend Alina Kabaeva revealed she is not only the Russian leader’s “secret lover” but that he is her “ideal man” and she loves Putin “very much,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a recently resurfaced interview given by the Russian gymnast 15 years ago, Kabaeva admitted for the first time that she was dating the Russian president.
Although Kabaeva was prohibited from mentioning Putin by name, she confirmed the pair were together and she was “so happy” about the surprising relationship.
“You said you had a boyfriend?” Kabaeva, now 39, was asked during the interview 15 years ago, according to Daily Mail. “Why aren’t you in a rush to marry him, are you afraid of happiness?”
“So you’ve managed to ask this question, well done you,” Kabaeva answered at the time. “As for being scared of happiness, sometimes I am so happy I am scared to be that happy.”
“A man, a very good man, a great man,” she then said when asked who her boyfriend was. “I love him very much.”
Even more surprising were Kabaeva’s remarks after being asked whether she would be willing to “take a husband away from a family.”
At the time Putin and Kabaeva allegedly first met and started dating in 2008, the Russian leader was still married to his first wife – Lyudmila. The married pair officially divorced in 2013.
“Let me comment,” the then 24-year-old Olympic gymnast responded. “Life is complicated, and speaking about a married man.”
“If there are issues in a family and a man is looking at another woman, and is communicating with another woman and not with his wife, it means the problem has already happened, and there wouldn’t be anything good in this family,” she told the audience at the time.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kabaeva’s 2008 interview about her relationship with Putin resurfaced shortly after it was revealed she and the 70-year-old Russian leader are hiding away in a secret lair with their rumored children.
According to Kremlin insiders, the secret couple lives in a “secret forest palace” approximately 250 miles outside of Moscow to avoid any risks brought on by Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
When the pair’s secret love lair was exposed to the media, Putin reportedly grew “more furious than ever” and demanded whoever leaked the information be found.
“No one has seen the president so furious,” one insider said last week. “Putin was furious. This was not too far from having a heart attack or a stroke.”
“Putin said that he had 100 percent information that the leak came from Kabaeva's circle of friends,” the source added before revealing how Putin blamed the Russian Federal Security Service for the leak because they “didn't keep a more serious secret than a state secret.”