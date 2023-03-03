Michael Jackson’s Family Accuses LaToya’s Ex of Stealing Prince Jackson's Letter To Late Father
A private letter written by Prince Jackson to his father Michael was allegedly stolen by LaToya’s ex in the days after his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jackson’s estate has continued its war against LaToya’s ex-fiancé Jeffree Phillips.
As we first reported, last year, the estate filed bombshell court documents claiming Phillips stole Jackson’s personal property from his home in the days after his 2009 death.
The estate said LaToya and Jeffree came to the home where Jackson was living and amid the chaos Jeffree made off with a ton of valuable possessions.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the items include Jackson’s pajamas, prescription pill bottles, handwritten notes, 5 hard drives, a microphone set, a photo album with Jackson on the cover, 3 silver Mac laptops, two iPods, two Dictaphones with 2 micro-cassettes, 3 standards cassette tapes, a black bag with a skull on it, a signed, framed photograph of Jackson, a Michael Jackson doll, roughly 11 framed platinum/gold record awards and various other items.
In a new filing, Jackson’s nephew Taj Jackson said another item allegedly taken from a letter that Prince wrote to Michael titled “Daddy”.
Phillips denied stealing the items and claimed Michael’s mother Katherine had instructed him to take the items to store.
Taj said he is confident Katherine would not have wanted Prince’s private letter to be taken and would instead want it with the family.
Jeffree said the entire legal matter was unnecessary and “had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother.”
He added, if Ms. Jackson instructed me to give the property back to the Estate, I would have done so.”
Phillips has demanded the case not move forward until he is allowed to depose 92-year-old Katherine. The estate has objected to the request and submitted declarations from family members. The relatives claim Katherine still struggles to talk about Jackson’s death or the final months of his life.
Jackosn’s nephew Taj told the court he has not spoken to his grandmother about Jeffree’s claims because it would upset her.
He said, “My Grandmother was and is still very affected by the death of my Uncle, her child. This was by far the saddest event that I saw her experience in her life. Understandably, she finds it very difficult to talk about my Uncle’s last few years and also about the very sad weeks and months following his sudden and unexpected death.”