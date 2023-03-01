Michael Jackson’s 92-Year-Old Mom Katherine Refusing To Sit For ‘Emotionally Painful Deposition’ In Battle With LaToya’s Ex
Michael Jackson’s 92-year-old mother Katherine is refusing to sit for a deposition after LaToya's ex-fiancé dragged her into the legal battle accusing him of stealing the late pop star’s property, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers for Katherine showed up to court this week to object to the request.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Jackson’s estate dragged LaToya Jackson’s longtime ex Jeffree Phillips of stealing the late pop star’s memorabilia worth $1 million.
In court documents, the estate claimed Jeffree and LaToya were staying at Jackson’s home on Carolwood after his death on June 25, 2009. The estate said amid the chaos inside the home, Phillips managed to take several items out of the property.
The estate said the items include handwritten notes, 5 hard drives, 3 silver Mac laptops, two iPods, cassette tapes and a large black bag with a skull on it.
Other items include a signed, framed photograph of Jackson, a Michael Jackson doll, and roughly 11 framed platinum/gold record awards.
Jeffree, who dated LaToya from 1995 to 2015, denied stealing the memorabilia. He did admit taking the items but said Jackson’s mother Katherine had instructed him to do so.
He said, “I have never lied about having the Carolwood Items or otherwise concealed the fact that I kept the Carolwood Items in storage. Jackson's family members knew I had these items.”
Jeffree added, “had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother. If Ms. Jackson instructed me to give the property back to the Estate, I would have done so.”
A court granted the estate a temporary injunction prohibiting the sale of the items. A trial date has yet to be set but Phillips said all future hearings should be postponed until he is allowed to depose 92-year-old Katherine.
Now, Katherine’s lawyers are asking the court to deny the demand for a deposition. Her team argued Jeffree waited too long to file his request and point out he had months.
Further, they accuse him of repeatedly lying in the legal proceedings. Katherine’s lawyers said she already submitted a declaration stating Jeffree is not telling the truth.
The motion reads, “It is troubling (to say the least) that Phillips, who claims to have been very close to Mrs. Jackson and the Jackson family, is seeking to have his attorneys interrogate the elderly Mrs. Jackson over her objections about what we understand is the most painful weeks and months of her long life.”
“It is obvious that Phillips is using Mrs. Jackson as leverage in this matter,” they added.
The estate has demanded Katherine not be deposed and the case to move forward despite Jeffree’s attempts to delay.