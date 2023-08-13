Mid-Air Horror: Putin Fighter Jet Nosedives Before Crashing and Killing Crew in Mystery Plunge Near NATO Border
In a shocking turn of events, one of Vladimir Putin's Su-30 fighter jet nosedived and crashed during a training session on Saturday, August 12, resulting in the tragic loss of both crew members on board, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident occurred in Kaliningrad, a region located on the Baltic Sea.
The Su-30 fighter jet, commonly used by Russian forces in Ukraine, was executing a routine training exercise when it suddenly spun out of control at a low altitude.
Witnesses captured footage of the aircraft plummeting toward the ground in a terrifying display. Moments later, the jet exploded, engulfing the area in thick black smoke.
Reports from Telegram suggest that an explosion occurred in the air as the jet was descending, ultimately leading to the crash.
The Western Military District released an official statement explaining that the Su-30 was on a training flight without ammunition and blamed the incident on a "technical fault."
The crash site is located near the Suwalki Corridor, a 60-mile stretch between Kaliningrad and Russia's ally, Belarus. This area has been dubbed NATO's "weakest link" due to concerns that Wagner's mercenary army could exploit it as a provocation.
The corridor serves as the only land link between NATO countries Poland and Lithuania.
This crash marks the eighth military aircraft lost by Russia this year alone.
In a previous incident in October, a Su-30 jet crashed nose-first into a residential area in Irkutsk during a test flight. According to the Sun, the pilots tragically suffocated in the cockpit, leading to the plane's sudden descent.
Videos taken by witnesses and dashcams captured the horrifying moment of the crash and subsequent explosion.
People could be heard in the video saying: "What a nightmare," "A plane crashed, it exploded," and "The pilots didn't even eject ... what a horror."
The crash of the Su-30 in Kaliningrad further highlights the potential dangers of military operations and the need for ongoing training and safety precautions.
This incident is particularly concerning given its proximity to the Suwalki Corridor, intensifying tensions between Russia and NATO.
