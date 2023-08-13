Mid-Air Horror: Putin Fighter Jet Nosedives Before Crashing and Killing Crew in Mystery Plunge Near NATO Border

The Su-30 fighter jet, commonly used by Russian forces in Ukraine, was executing a routine training exercise when it suddenly spun out of control at a low altitude.

Witnesses captured footage of the aircraft plummeting toward the ground in a terrifying display. Moments later, the jet exploded, engulfing the area in thick black smoke.

Reports from Telegram suggest that an explosion occurred in the air as the jet was descending, ultimately leading to the crash.