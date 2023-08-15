'A Promising Weapon': Vladimir Putin to Arm Russian Nuclear Submarines With 'Unmatched' Hypersonic Missiles
Vladimir Putin is set to deploy a new fleet of nuclear submarines armed with deadly hypersonic missiles, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 70-year-old Russian leader recently focused his attention on bolstering Russia's military capabilities after invading Ukraine last year, and the new Yasen-M submarines are reportedly part of that plan.
According to Daily Star, the submarines will be equipped with the feared Zircon missiles – which have been described by Moscow as "unmatched" due to their alleged ability to break the sound barrier multiple times over.
The Zircon missiles – also known as Tsirkon – also reportedly have a range of approximately 620 miles and can carry either nuclear or conventional warheads.
The 30-foot projectiles allegedly travel at nine times the speed of sound and contain the potential to cause significant damage even without a nuclear warhead attached.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense recently praised the Zircon missile and described the weapon as "the world's first hypersonic cruise missile capable of long-range aerodynamic flight with maneuvering in the atmosphere using the thrust of its own engine."
The Yasen-M submarines, which are nuclear-capable, will reportedly be in service before the end of the year. The new submarines will join Russia’s already-existing fleet of submarines.
Russia has four completed Yasen-class submarines, Daily Star reported, with three already in service.
The country plans to have a total of 11 submarines in the coming years, and the one equipped with the Zircon missile is set to be commissioned by 2024.
Putin reportedly hopes that the nuclear-capable sub will be built and able to undergo official testing by the end of this year.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Russian tyrant emphasized the importance of expanding Russia's military capabilities earlier this year and stated that Moscow will continue to develop advanced weapons and equipment to secure the country's future.
He also referred to the Zircon missile as a "promising weapon."
“We will continue to develop the combat potential of the Armed Forces, make advanced models of weapons and equipment that will guard Russia's security in the coming decades,” Putin asserted in January.
“This is a promising weapon,” the Russian leader added.
Russia reportedly deployed a deadly warship with the “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles late last year in an effort to help troops in their ongoing and widely-condemned invasion of Ukraine.
"This is not just a hypersonic, this is an intercontinental missile,” Putin said when the warship was deployed in December. "This is a much more serious weapon, and they are already on alert in Russia.”
"Weapons with a speed of Mach 3 or more are being developed in the United States,” he claimed further. “Our systems fly at a speed of over Mach 20."