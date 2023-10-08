Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kidnap

30-Year-Old German Tattoo Artist Kidnapped and Murdered by Hamas While Attending Southern Israel Music Festival: Report

year old german tattoo artist kidnapped and murdered by hamas
Source: Instagram/shanukkk; mega

German Shani's body was paraded on the back of a Hamas truck after she was snatched from a music festival.

By:

Oct. 8 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A horrifying incident unfolded at a peace music festival near Gaza on Saturday, October 7, as armed Hamas militants kidnapped and murdered German national Shani Louk, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Disturbing footage captured from the event shows Louk's body being paraded on the back of a Hamas truck. The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation from around the world.

Article continues below advertisement
year old german tattoo artist kidnapped and murdered by hamas
Source: Instagram/shanukkk

Hundreds were seen fleeing Hamas gunfire and jumping into cars in a desperate bid to escape.

According to the Daily Mail, Louk, a 30-year-old tattoo artist, was seized by the militants during the attack at the festival, which marked the beginning of an intense conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Videos from the festival depict the chaos that ensued, with festivalgoers fleeing for their lives as Hamas fighters opened fire.

Tragically, another victim of the violence was British-born Israeli soldier Nathanel Young. Young, a member of the Israeli Army's 13th Battalion, was killed during the fierce fighting that erupted when Hamas stormed the border, launching thousands of rockets. His family expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of their beloved Nathanel, describing him as a person who was "loved by everyone."

Article continues below advertisement
year old german tattoo artist kidnapped and murdered by hamas
Source: mega

British national and Israeli soldier Nathanel Young has been killed in Gaza.

The scale of the Hamas attack on Israel is unprecedented, with thousands of rockets fired from land, air, and sea.

The death toll continues to rise, with over 600 Israelis confirmed dead and thousands more injured. Retaliatory air strikes by Israel have also claimed the lives of over 313 Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

During the attack, reports emerged of Israeli soldiers being paraded on military vehicles by their captors. Meanwhile, British citizen Jake Marlowe, who was working security at the music festival, has been reported missing.

Marlowe's mother received a haunting last message from him, where he described the terrifying situation of rockets flying overhead.

Article continues below advertisement
year old german tattoo artist kidnapped and murdered by hamas
Source: mega

Video from the festival appeared to show Hamas fighters paragliding into Israel.

MORE ON:
Kidnap

Louk's cousin Tomasina Weintraub-Louk identified her body from her unique leg tattoos and hair.

The 30-year-old tattoo artist's mother, Ricarda, pleaded for help in finding out what happened to her daughter, who was kidnapped along with a group of tourists by Palestinian Hamas militants.

The shocking incident at the music festival has sparked widespread protests and celebrations in various countries.

The Metropolitan Police in London have heightened patrols due to accusations of glorifying terrorist activities.

Article continues below advertisement
year old german tattoo artist kidnapped and murdered by hamas
Source: mega

Hamas conducted a surprise strike against Israel.

Protests in support of Palestine have taken place in Yemen, Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Morocco, Lebanon, and Jordan.

On the other hand, countries such as the US, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Ukraine have expressed solidarity with Israel in defending its territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has declared that the first phase of the war is over and that an "offensive formation" will commence.

Experts have revealed that Israel was caught off guard by the surprise attack from Hamas, and their defense system struggled to keep up with the onslaught of rockets.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Soon after the surprise strike began, United States President Joe Biden released a statement condemning the attack on Israel.

"The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel," Biden told the press.

"Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people," he continued. "The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.