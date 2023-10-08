30-Year-Old German Tattoo Artist Kidnapped and Murdered by Hamas While Attending Southern Israel Music Festival: Report

According to the Daily Mail, Louk, a 30-year-old tattoo artist, was seized by the militants during the attack at the festival, which marked the beginning of an intense conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Videos from the festival depict the chaos that ensued, with festivalgoers fleeing for their lives as Hamas fighters opened fire.

Tragically, another victim of the violence was British-born Israeli soldier Nathanel Young. Young, a member of the Israeli Army's 13th Battalion, was killed during the fierce fighting that erupted when Hamas stormed the border, launching thousands of rockets. His family expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of their beloved Nathanel, describing him as a person who was "loved by everyone."