Ted Cruz Slams State Department for Urging Israel to 'Refrain From Violence' in Response to Hamas Strike
In a recent development in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the State Department faced heavy criticism from Texas Senator Ted Cruz over a now-deleted tweet urging Israel to "refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks" with Hamas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This controversial statement came in the wake of Hamas militants launching a large-scale attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.
The attack, described as the largest organized assault on Israel in decades, took place on Saturday, with Hamas shooting missiles into Israeli towns and executing innocent civilians.
In response to the attack, President Joe Biden addressed the nation in a televised speech, reaffirming the United States' commitment to standing by Israel in its time of need.
The U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs, a diplomatic post within the State Department, posted a tweet that generated significant controversy before being removed from the platform.
This office, opened by the Biden administration to strengthen relations with the Palestinian government, stated, "We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has incurred. We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing."
Senator Cruz wasted no time in expressing his outrage over the tweet, demanding the immediate expulsion of all government employees involved in its drafting and approval.
In his own tweet, he wrote, "This is disgraceful and every single person involved in drafting and approving this tweet should be immediately expelled from the U.S. government."
The State Department swiftly issued a statement denouncing the post and clarifying that it did not represent the views of the executive branch.
A spokesman stated, "The United States condemns the terrorist attack against Israel and unequivocally supports Israel's right to defend itself, as the President and Secretary have both made clear."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several videos have been going viral on X, formally known as Twitter, of suspected Hamas fighters dragging the bodies of Israeli soldiers down dirt roads.
According to the Los Angeles Times, at least 600 people were killed during the overnight conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip.