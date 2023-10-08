Ted Cruz Slams State Department for Urging Israel to 'Refrain From Violence' in Response to Hamas Strike

The attack, described as the largest organized assault on Israel in decades, took place on Saturday, with Hamas shooting missiles into Israeli towns and executing innocent civilians.

In response to the attack, President Joe Biden addressed the nation in a televised speech, reaffirming the United States' commitment to standing by Israel in its time of need.

The U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs, a diplomatic post within the State Department, posted a tweet that generated significant controversy before being removed from the platform.

This office, opened by the Biden administration to strengthen relations with the Palestinian government, stated, "We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has incurred. We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing."