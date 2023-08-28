Barack Obama is Running The Biden Administration, Newt Gingrich Claims

Gingrich appeared on Fox News' Life, Liberty & Levin after Trump was arrested on Thursday. During his interview, Gingrich said that Biden was "clearly cognitively disadvantaged" as his reason for believing Obama was the mastermind of his administration.

While remarking on Biden's statements during a visit to wildfire-ravaged Maui, where he brought up a past kitchen fire at his home, the former lawmaker said, "You watch him in Maui and you think to yourself, he can’t be the commander-in-chief."

"He’s not cognitively capable. He’s not in touch with reality. I personally think Obama runs the administration," Gingrich added.