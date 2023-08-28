Your tip
Barack Obama is Running The Biden Administration, Newt Gingrich Claims

Newt Gingrich suggested that Barack Obama was the mastermind behind the Biden administration.

By:

Aug. 28 2023, Published 6:46 p.m. ET

Republican Newt Gingrich made a bizarre suggestion that former president Barack Obama was actually running Joe Biden's White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former Speaker of the House made the remarks while slamming Biden's cognitive abilities and bashing anyone who criticized embattled GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

Republican Newt Gingrich served as the Speaker of the House from 1995 to 1999.

Gingrich appeared on Fox News' Life, Liberty & Levin after Trump was arrested on Thursday. During his interview, Gingrich said that Biden was "clearly cognitively disadvantaged" as his reason for believing Obama was the mastermind of his administration.

While remarking on Biden's statements during a visit to wildfire-ravaged Maui, where he brought up a past kitchen fire at his home, the former lawmaker said, "You watch him in Maui and you think to yourself, he can’t be the commander-in-chief."

"He’s not cognitively capable. He’s not in touch with reality. I personally think Obama runs the administration," Gingrich added.

Joe Biden served as Vice President to Barack Obama from 2008 to 2016.

Gingrich doubled down on the bizarre statement and reiterated that he doesn't think the Democrat president actually controlled his own administration.

"I think everything they do that’s smart comes from Obama’s acolytes. And Biden just sort of floats along — in a way he never left the basement," the Republican continued. "But I also think it’s important to understand Biden is the tip of the iceberg."

Gingrich noted that of Obama and Trump's 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, Biden was the lesser of three evils.

Unlike Trump, Obama was twice-elected and impeached zero times while in office.

Gingrich went on to claim that the three Democrat heavy hitters were "so terrified of Donald Trump."

"The depth of corruption is breathtaking," the former lawmaker continued on the Democrat party. "And frankly, the more I dug into it, the more I’ve studied it and the more stunned I am at how people like you and me have been sort of sleepwalking, not realizing the scale of the corruption, taking over the system."

Gingrich claimed Democrats weaponized the government because they were 'terrified' of Trump.

"And now it’s all coming out in the open because they’re so terrified of Donald Trump," Gingrich said as he echoed one of Trump's own claims, that the current White House administration weaponized the judicial system.

"They also figure if they can take out Trump, they can take out anybody, they can alone, they can own the electoral system, they can own the courts, they can own the prosecutors, and they can monopolize our politics and our government forever more," Gingrich told the Fox News hosts.

Trump currently leads the GOP polls by double digits despite facing 91 criminal counts across four indictments.

