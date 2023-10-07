Horrific Aftermath of Hamas Terrorist Attack on Israel Revealed in Alleged Videos Sparking Worldwide Outrage
Videos have surfaced showing the gruesome aftermath of a surprise terrorist assault by Hamas on Israel. Alleged Hamas fighters were seen parading the naked and battered body of a young Israeli woman through the streets of Israel while chanting "Allahu Akbar," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The horrifying videos, posted on social media, have garnered millions of views and sparked outrage worldwide.
According to the New York Post, the videos shared on X, formally known as Twitter, have not been independently confirmed. Despite this, their disturbing content has sparked public condemnation and raised further concerns about the actions of Hamas.
The videos depict a young Israeli woman being paraded in the back of a pickup truck by gun-toting terrorists as a crowd of onlookers surrounds the vehicle. Chillingly, the crowd joins in, echoing the deranged fighters' cries and spitting on the woman's body.
These shocking scenes have deeply disturbed viewers, with many expressing their disgust and disbelief at the actions of Hamas.
"These are the people world leaders want Israel to make peace with," X user wrote.
Another unverified clip allegedly shows a bloodied Israeli soldier being dragged out of a car by Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip.
The lifeless body is then dropped onto the ground while a maddened group of men savagely kick and torment the fallen soldier. The disturbing nature of these videos highlights the chaotic and violent nature of Hamas' assault on Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the country is "at war" as the assault unfolds.
With at least 22 Israelis killed in this surprise attack, the situation remains volatile and tense. The videos, along with eyewitness accounts, capture the fear and chaos that has gripped Israeli residents.
- Protestors Flood Streets Once Again After Akron Police Release Shocking Body Cam Footage Of Jayland Walker Shooting
- 'Shut Up!' Toddler Cusses Out & SWINGS At Minnesota Cops As They Execute A Murder Warrant
- Ukraine Says it Has Identified Russians Who Shot At Civilian Cars As Accusations Of War Crimes Fly
Reports have surfaced of an outdoor party near Kibbutz Urim being interrupted by gunshots. Attendees scrambled to their cars, terrified as they tried to escape the violence.
Some individuals recount hearing the "red siren" warning alert, signaling an imminent rocket threat. Amidst the chaos, gunshots rang out, further intensifying the panic and leading to widespread attempts at seeking safety.
Amid the turmoil, a video allegedly shows a kidnapped elderly Israeli woman being whisked away between two fighters on a motorcycle.
The authenticity of this footage remains unconfirmed, leaving many concerned for the safety of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.
United States President Joe Biden described the Hamas attack as "unconscionable" and pledged to ensure Israel has "what it needs to defend itself."
Biden told Netanyahu that the United States "stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults. Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, full stop. There's never a justification for terrorist attacks, and my administration's support for Israeli's security is rock solid and unwavering."
The president also warned Israeli's enemies, "This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.