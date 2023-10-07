Horrific Aftermath of Hamas Terrorist Attack on Israel Revealed in Alleged Videos Sparking Worldwide Outrage

According to the New York Post, the videos shared on X, formally known as Twitter, have not been independently confirmed. Despite this, their disturbing content has sparked public condemnation and raised further concerns about the actions of Hamas.

The videos depict a young Israeli woman being paraded in the back of a pickup truck by gun-toting terrorists as a crowd of onlookers surrounds the vehicle. Chillingly, the crowd joins in, echoing the deranged fighters' cries and spitting on the woman's body.

These shocking scenes have deeply disturbed viewers, with many expressing their disgust and disbelief at the actions of Hamas.

"These are the people world leaders want Israel to make peace with," X user wrote.