Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles, 29, Tragically Dies in Motorcycle Accident
29-year-old Nic Kerdiles, the ex-fiancé of reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, has died in a motorcycle accident in Tennessee on Saturday, September 23, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Nashville Police Department has confirmed the news of Nic's passing, stating that he sustained fatal injuries after running through a stop sign in a residential area of north-central Nashville.
The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. early Saturday morning when Nic collided with the driver's side of a BMW while riding his Indian Motorcycle.
The other driver stopped immediately, and Nic was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, despite the efforts of medical professionals, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.
The police emphasized that there were no signs of impairment from either driver involved in the accident. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working tirelessly to determine the exact cause of the crash.
The 29-year-old tragically posted a photo of himself on his Indian bike with his helmet on and the caption "Night Rider" on the bottom corner of the Instagram story.
Nic, who hails from a hockey background, played at the college level before briefly joining the Anaheim Ducks professionally in the 2010s. After a series of transitions in his career, he ultimately retired from hockey in 2018, having played for a total of four years.
He reportedly ended up finding his calling as a real estate broker in the Nashville area.
While he had no children of his own, the realtor shared a close bond with his family, including his nieces and nephews. Earlier this month, he had shared heartwarming pictures with them on social media, showcasing the love and happiness he shared with his loved ones.
Nic had been engaged to Todd and Julie Chrisley's second daughter, Savannah, for a bit between 2018 and 2020, but the reality TV daughter ended up calling off the marriage, and the two broke up.
They'd been dating since 2017, and the late former hockey player even appeared in a few episodes of Chrisley Knows Best.
At the time of the break-up, Savannah opened up about her engagement with Nic.
"When we got engaged, I feel like it was for all the wrong reasons. When he proposed, I knew it shouldn't have been happening," she told TMZ. "It was filmed, it was on TV. His family was there, my family was there. It was not the way I would want it to go down, ever."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Savannah's rep for comment about Nic's tragic death.