Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles, 29, Tragically Dies in Motorcycle Accident

The Nashville Police Department has confirmed the news of Nic's passing, stating that he sustained fatal injuries after running through a stop sign in a residential area of north-central Nashville.

The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. early Saturday morning when Nic collided with the driver's side of a BMW while riding his Indian Motorcycle.

The other driver stopped immediately, and Nic was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, despite the efforts of medical professionals, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.