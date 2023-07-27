Pimp Death Ride: BMW Tupac Shakur Was Slaughtered to Death in is on Sale for $1.75 Million
The vehicle that iconic rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in has been listed for a whopping $1.75 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tupac was seated in the BMW sedan's passenger seat on September 7, 1996, when a gunman unloaded rounds into the car during a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas strip.
Since the rapper succumbed to his injuries days later on September 13, mystery has surrounded his murder. Interest in the case was most recently renewed when police conducted a search warrant at a home in Henderson owned by the wife of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the uncle of suspect gunman Orlando Anderson.
With heightened curiosity about Tupac's murder, macabre collectors with deep pockets were expected to fight over the infamous BMW.
Local news anchor Tricia Kean saw the vehicle in person, which was listed for sale by Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas.
"He sat right here. Suge Knight driving the vehicle. This is so bizarre," Kean reflected before the car. "This is the original seat that Tupac was in?"
Celebrity Cars general manager Ryan Hamilton responded with a nod, "Yeah."
"It's been a long time. I was born here. I grew up here. I remember that happening, but yeah, it's flown by for sure," Hamilton said as the anchor inspected the car with wonder.
The vehicle was originally leased by Death Row Records, the independent label founded in 1991 by Knight, Dr. Dre, Dick Griffey, and The D.O.C., whose real name is Tracy Lynn Curry. Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot.
Hamilton explained how he became in possession of the notorious B.M.W. — and how it was almost scraped for parts.
- How Janet Jackson Fought Off Bad Boy Rapper Tupac Shakur: 'He Refused to Take AIDS Test for Screen Kiss — Unless She Slept With Him'
- Keffe D Self-Published Tell-All Book Believing He Was Immune From Criminal Prosecution in Murder of Tupac Shakur: Source
- Las Vegas Cops Wanted Raw Manuscript, Unpublished Notes From Keffe D’s Tell-All Book About Tupac Murder
"When it was totaled and shot up, it returned to a salvager and fixed up," Hamilton explained as he noted the salvager "probably didn't even know it would have any historical significance at that point."
"It was fixed and then sold to the general public, probably at an auction," the Celebrity Cars general manager continued.
Surprisingly, Hamilton said that over the years the car was sold to multiple owners, who drove the vehicle without realizing its pop culture significance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We've had a lot of international interest, and those tend to be the most serious buyers," Hamilton said. "It is a worldwide phenomenon of what Tupac is and what he did."
Adding to the vehicle's interest was lore behind the shooting — and a mysterious compartment that was sealed shut after-market.
"There was a hidden weapon compartment on the side of the door, which is still there," Hamilton continued. "We still haven't opened it."
"It probably was a firearm at some point. I think it's probably sealed up at this point. I don't think there is probably anything in it, but I guess your guess is as good as mine," the general manager added.
Police reported that no firearm was found in the BMW the night of the shooting.