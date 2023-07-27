The vehicle that iconic rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in has been listed for a whopping $1.75 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tupac was seated in the BMW sedan's passenger seat on September 7, 1996, when a gunman unloaded rounds into the car during a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

Since the rapper succumbed to his injuries days later on September 13, mystery has surrounded his murder. Interest in the case was most recently renewed when police conducted a search warrant at a home in Henderson owned by the wife of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the uncle of suspect gunman Orlando Anderson.