Keffe D Self-Published Tell-All Book Believing He Was Immune From Criminal Prosecution in Murder of Tupac Shakur: Source
Keffe D brazenly told all about the night Tupac Shakur was gunned down because he believed he could never be charged for his involvement, RadarOnline.com has been told.
As we previously reported, in a book titled COMPTON STREET LEGEND, Keffe D — real name Duane Davis — admitted he was in the Cadillac with three other passengers when an occupant opened fire on Tupac and Suge Knight. Tupac died six days later in a Las Vegas hospital.
Keffe D fingered his late nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, as the triggerman.
The 232-page book was self-published in 2019.
In a synopsis, Keffe D boasted: “The infamous Suge Knight, former Death Row Records CEO, and I are the only living eyewitnesses to the deadly confrontation on the Las Vegas strip between the occupants of our two vehicles. A violent confrontation that led to the deaths of two of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars (Tupac Shakur & Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace) and changed Hip-Hop history forever. There’s a strict code on the streets. One that real street players live, kill, and die by.”
“COMPTON STREET LEGEND reveals the street-level code violations and the explosive consequences when the powerful worlds of the streets, entertainment, and corrupt law enforcement collide,” he added.
“More than twenty years after the premature deaths of Tupac and Biggie there have been numerous TV specials, documentaries, books, magazine and newspaper, and social media dedicated to the subject. But at the end of the day, none of the private investigators, retired police officers, informants, Hip-Hop heads, actors, or academics that have weighed in on the topic truly know what happened and the reasons behind it, because none of them were there.”
He also gloated as being a “central figure in both the Tupac Shakur and Biggie murders for the past 20 years.”
A source told RadarOnline.com: “Keefe wrote COMPTON STREET LEGEND believing he could tell his story without facing charges for being in the car where the gunman unloaded on Tupac. Otherwise, why would he do it? He made little money off the book. It was not worth his while, at all.”
A law enforcement source has scoffed at that suggestion, however.
“Keffe D participated in a proffer session as part of a joint taskforce investigating the deaths of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. If it has since been discovered that Keffe D lied during the proffer, all bets are off,” the insider said.
“Although the prosecution will typically agree to some limits on how it can use information learned during a proffer, those limits are not absolute.
“For example, prosecutors can use the information Keffe D provided to build or strengthen a criminal case against the person giving the proffer. And, although an individual cannot be charged with perjury based on statements made during a proffer, it is still a felony to lie to prosecutors during a proffer session.”
Additionally, if the defendant later gives a different version of events, the statements made during the proffer can be used to impeach him.
The law enforcement source pointed to Martha Stewart’s insider trading case as an example.
Stewart was prosecuted, in part, for statements made during a proffer with government prosecutors and government agents. She was eventually found guilty on four counts of obstructing justice and lying to investigators; she served five months in prison and two years of supervised release, along with a $30,000 fine.
“Keefe D’s loose lips might end up costing him his freedom!” said another source connected to the case.
According to documents, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department executed a raid on Keffe D and collected multiple computers, a cell phone, and a hard drive, “documentary documents,” a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, “purported marijuana,” several .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs” and a copy of Davis’ 2019 tell-all memoir.