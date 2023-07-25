Your tip
Crips Shot Caller at Center of Las Vegas Raid in Connection With Tupac Shakur Murder Believed He Had Immunity From Arrest: Source

Jul. 25 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Duane “Keffe D” Davis — the subject of the sensational July 17 raid on his home in Nevada in connection with the unsolved murder of Tupac Shakur — previously struck a deal with a federal task force to tell all about what he knew about the killing in exchange for immunity from criminal prosecution, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Keffe D was in a car that went out on a revenge mission to find Tupac

In November 2009, the FBI approached Keffe D and threatened him with a string of drug trafficking charges — including operating a major international criminal enterprise — that would have sent him to jail for 25 years to life if he was convicted, sources have confirmed.

Instead, Keffe D — a hard-nosed shot caller for the California-based gang known as The South Side Compton Crips — agreed to participate in what’s called a proffer session in exchange for a non-prosecution agreement related to his knowledge of how Tupac died in a volley of bullets on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas.

Tupac was shot on Sept. 7, 1996, and died six days later

He also spilled on what he knew about the death of Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, real name was Christopher Wallace, who was killed six months after Tupac in a March 9, 1997, Los Angeles drive-by, an insider said.

A proffer agreement, which is also referred to as Queen for a Day, is a written agreement between a prosecutor and a defendant or prospective witness that allows the defendant or witness to give the prosecutor information about an alleged crime while limiting the prosecutor's ability to use that information against him or her.

Tupac Shakur
Police photos of those said to be involved in the shooting almost 27 years ago

It’s a complex development in the reinvigorated case which catapulted to national attention after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department executed a search warrant on Keffe D, obtaining USB and hard drives, photographs, as well as several tablets, an iPhone, and five computers, as we reported.

In recent years, perhaps secure in the knowledge he could not be charged, Keffe D wrote a book during which he boasted he was “one of the only living eyewitnesses to Tupac’s killing, who also knows the much larger story around the reasons why both Tupac and Biggie were killed.”

Tupac was hit near the corner of Flamingo Boulevard and Koval Lane in Las Vegas

As RadarOnline.com also reported, Davis claimed to have been a passenger in the Cadillac when Tupac was slain in a drive-by shooting near the corner of Flamingo Boulevard and Koval Lane in Las Vegas almost 27 years ago.

He also said his late nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was the shooter, an account that Davis has boasted in public interviews since.

Anderson denied involvement in Shakur’s killing and later died in a gangland shooting in Compton, California.

