Crips Shot Caller at Center of Las Vegas Raid in Connection With Tupac Shakur Murder Believed He Had Immunity From Arrest: Source

In November 2009, the FBI approached Keffe D and threatened him with a string of drug trafficking charges — including operating a major international criminal enterprise — that would have sent him to jail for 25 years to life if he was convicted, sources have confirmed.

Instead, Keffe D — a hard-nosed shot caller for the California-based gang known as The South Side Compton Crips — agreed to participate in what’s called a proffer session in exchange for a non-prosecution agreement related to his knowledge of how Tupac died in a volley of bullets on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas.