Ballistic Tests Ordered on 11 Bullet Cartridges Seized From Las Vegas Home to Determine if They Match Those Recovered From Tupac Shakur’s Body: Source

Keffe D previously admitted he was in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac from which the fatal shots were fired at Tupac when he was slain almost 27 years ago.

The hip-hop legend was struck by four .40 caliber rounds fired from a S&W Glock 22: two in the chest, one in the arm, and one in the thigh.

Tupac died from his wounds six days later in a Las Vegas hospital.