Ballistic Tests Ordered on 11 Bullet Cartridges Seized From Las Vegas Home to Determine if They Match Those Recovered From Tupac Shakur’s Body: Source
Eleven bullet cartridges recovered in the raid of Duane “Keffe D” Davis — a former South Side Compton Crips shot-caller — have been sent for testing at a top-secret lab to determine if they’re a match to those pulled from the body of Tupac Shakur, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
As we reported, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recovered several .40-caliber bullets in its July 17 search of the home where Keffe D had been living in Henderson, Nevada, about 20 miles southeast of the Las Vegas Strip.
Keffe D previously admitted he was in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac from which the fatal shots were fired at Tupac when he was slain almost 27 years ago.
The hip-hop legend was struck by four .40 caliber rounds fired from a S&W Glock 22: two in the chest, one in the arm, and one in the thigh.
Tupac died from his wounds six days later in a Las Vegas hospital.
“The likelihood of the bullet cartridges being a direct match is not high,” a law enforcement source told RadarOnline.com.
“It is hard to imagine anyone would have held onto such evidence, if it was incriminating, for close to three decades. But as is routine in situations when evidence is recovered in a search under warrant — and it is the same make as the murder weapon, as these are — a ballistics test is an obvious investigative procedure.”
Keffe D was the uncle of Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, Tupac’s long-suspected killer, who died in a 1998 gang-related shooting.
Police also confiscated Keffe’s self-published 2019 autobiography, COMPTON STREET LEGEND, which features an admission that he drove Anderson in the Cadillac that pulled up and opened fire on Tupac and Death Row Records boss Suge Knight.
Keffe D has long maintained the .40-caliber Glock pistol went missing after it was hidden inside the wheel of the abandoned vehicle on the night of the killing.
When he and his entourage went to collect the car the next day to return to Los Angeles, it was nowhere to be found.
Anderson, whom Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives still consider the prime suspect in Tupac’s murder, was killed in an unrelated gang shootout on May 29, 1998.
The same gun used in the Tupac shooting was reportedly found in a duffle bag in the Compton backyard of the girlfriend of one of Anderson’s friends.
The bag was said to have had a Las Vegas mailing address inside it.
In a shocking twist, the whereabout of the gun today is believed to be unknown. Two years after it was discovered, the weapon ended up being transferred to the L.A. County Sherriff’s Department when its jurisdiction spread to Compton.
In 2006, ballistic testing on the weapon came back positive as a match for the gun behind Tupac’s murder.
But at the time, Las Vegas police officers said they’d never received the weapon — even though Tupac was killed on their turf. It is not known if they’ve since been able to obtain the gun and whether it was connected to the decision to launch the unsuspecting search of Keffe.