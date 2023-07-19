Tupac Las Vegas Search Warrant Tied to Uncle of Rapper's Suspected Killer

Tupac Las Vegas Search Warrant Tied to Keefe D — Uncle of Rapper's Suspected Killer Orlando Anderson
The Las Vegas home raided by police this week in connection to Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder reportedly belonged to the wife of the rapper’s suspected killer’s uncle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come nearly 27 years after Tupac was gunned down in Las Vegas in September 1996, Vegas Metro executed a search warrant at a Vegas home on Monday.
According to TMZ, the home belonged to Paula Clemons – the wife of Orlando Anderson’s uncle, Keefe D.
Anderson, who himself was shot to death in May 1998, was suspected of being the one who shot Tupac on September 7, 1996 after Tupac, Suge Knight, and other Death Row Records affiliates allegedly jumped the then-21-year-old at the MGM Grand casino.
Tupac ultimately died in the hospital six days later on September 13, 1996.
Keefe D has long claimed that he was in the car with his nephew when Anderson allegedly gunned down Tupac 27 years ago.
TMZ also reported that Keefe D’s wife owned a home in Compton in the 1990s and that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recovered a gun from the backyard of a Compton home in 1998.
It is suspected that the gun was recovered from Clemons’ backyard because, according to investigators, the weapon was recovered from a home belonging to the girlfriend of a known Crip who was in Las Vegas on the night of Tupac’s murder.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, detectives from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department descended upon a Henderson-based home on Monday.
"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," investigators announced on Tuesday. "We will have no further comment at this time."
The LVMPD has not yet revealed what they recovered, if anything, from Clemons’ home during the raid on Monday.
The raid was particularly noteworthy because police likely needed probable cause and proof that there was evidence in the home connected to Tupac's murder in order to obtain the search warrant.