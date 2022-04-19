Interview Shocker! Tupac's Close Friend Reveals The Rapper Was Paranoid Two Weeks Before His Murder

One of Tupac Shakur’s close friends and fellow rappers recently spoke out in a shocking new interview suggesting that the late rap legend was paranoid at least two weeks before his murder, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that will no doubt leave the hip-hop community reeling, 46-year-old rapper Numskull appeared on the Murder Master Music Show, where he revealed one incident, exactly two weeks before his tragic passing, when Tupac was uncharacteristically paranoid.