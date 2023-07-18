The All Eyez on Me lyricist was targeted at a red light on Flamingo Road and Koval Lane after leaving a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. Shakur was in a BMW with Suge Knight, the boss of his label Death Row Records.

That night, a white, four-door Cadillac pulled up alongside Shakur and Knight and opened fire. The Only God Can Judge Me rapper was struck four times.

In the wake of his death, conspiracy theories have floated around for the years to follow.