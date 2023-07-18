Tupac Murder Investigation: Police Search Las Vegas-Area Home Nearly 27 Years After Rapper Was Gunned Down
There may finally be a break in the long-dormant Tupac Shakur murder case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, detectives from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department descended upon a Henderson-based home amid hopes for closure years after the rapper's tragic death.
"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," Las Vegas police said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."
The acclaimed hitmaker was shot and killed one block off the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996, and died in the hospital six days later. Shakur was only 25 and at the pinnacle of his famed hip-hop career when his life was cut short.
The All Eyez on Me lyricist was targeted at a red light on Flamingo Road and Koval Lane after leaving a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. Shakur was in a BMW with Suge Knight, the boss of his label Death Row Records.
That night, a white, four-door Cadillac pulled up alongside Shakur and Knight and opened fire. The Only God Can Judge Me rapper was struck four times.
In the wake of his death, conspiracy theories have floated around for the years to follow.
Some believe Tupac's tragic killing was over a gang rivalry while others speculate it was the result of a spat between feuding rappers on the East and West Coast as famed hip-hop star Biggie Smalls was killed in a drive-by the following year in March 1997.
It has been strongly suggested that Tupac knew the identity of his killer in the 2017 documentary Snapped: Notorious.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Ever since his untimely passing, fans have continued to pay homage. RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in 2021 that a handwritten notebook kept by late rap legend sold at an auction for over $22,000, including love letters to then-girlfriend Desiree Smith.
At this time, no arrests have been made.