Tupac Shakur Investigation: Las Vegas Police Took Laptops, Thumb Drives And Audio Recordings From Home Of Man Whose Nephew Remains Prime Suspect In 1996 Slaying

Police seized a number of items linked to the investigation of Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder during the raid of a Las Vegas home this week, RadarOnline.com has learned, including USB and hard drives, photographs, as well as several tablets, an iPhone, and five computers.

The Henderson-based house believed to be storing clues pertinent to the long-dormant case belongs to the wife of a self-proclaimed witness, Duane Keith Davis aka "Keffe D," who said he was in the car with Tupac's killer.