Tupac Shakur Investigation: Las Vegas Police Took Laptops, Thumb Drives And Audio Recordings From Home Of Man Whose Nephew Remains Prime Suspect In 1996 Slaying
Police seized a number of items linked to the investigation of Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder during the raid of a Las Vegas home this week, RadarOnline.com has learned, including USB and hard drives, photographs, as well as several tablets, an iPhone, and five computers.
The Henderson-based house believed to be storing clues pertinent to the long-dormant case belongs to the wife of a self-proclaimed witness, Duane Keith Davis aka "Keffe D," who said he was in the car with Tupac's killer.
Davis denied being the one who pulled the trigger in a 1998 interview with BET, noting he was in the front seat of the four-door white Cadillac adjacent to Tupac's car, which was being driven by former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight that fateful night in September 1996.
"Going to keep it for the code of the streets," Davis said when asked between the four men in the car who opened fire during the drive-by shooting. "It just came from the backseat, bro."
In addition to the hard drives taken, police took a copy of Davis' 2019 tell-all memoir, "Compton Street Legend," a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, "purported marijuana," in addition to several .40-caliber bullets.
Residents of the small neighborhood southeast of the strip said officers detained two people outside the home Monday night while they scoured the one-story property, ABC7 reported.
"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told RadarOnline.com in a statement on Tuesday.
Davis is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, one of Shakur's known rivals and the prime suspect in the shooting. On the night of the shooting, MGM casino surveillance video captured Shakur, Knight, and their entourage in a dispute with Anderson, who was an L.A.-area gang member.
It is speculated Anderson may have been seeking revenge against Shakur. Anderson, however, previously denied involvement and died in an unrelated gang shooting in Compton, California.
"I think it's pretty significant," retired sergeant Chris Carroll, who was one of the first officers on the scene of Shakur's murder, said of the search warrant to CNN affiliate KSNV.
Carroll believes Anderson was the one to pull the trigger. "You know, I don't think anybody saw this coming," he said. "It's been 27 years. I think anybody had given up hope on any type of prosecution and this, you know, kind of changes the game and opens things up."