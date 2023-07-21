'I'm Not Impressed': Tupac Shakur's Stepbrother Mopreme is 'Not Moved' by Sudden Interest in Finding Rapper's Killer 27 Years Later
Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, gave a rare interview this week after police reignited the investigation into the legendary rapper’s 1996 murder, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after the Las Vegas Metro Police Department raided a Henderson-based home on Monday in connection to Tupac’s murder, Mopreme sat down for an interview with CNN Tonight’s Sara Sidner.
According to Mopreme, he is “hopeful” that investigators will nab his stepbrother’s murderer despite the fact the tragic killing took place 27 years ago.
Mopreme, 55, also emphasized that he is “not impressed” and “not moved” by the renewed interest in finding Tupac’s killer because of “the way the system has treated” his other family members over the years.
“I'm hopeful, but, honestly, coming from my point of view, the way the system has treated my father, the late, great Dr. Mutulu Shakur, who left us to go with the ancestors July 7, from the way the system has treated my brother, Tupac Amaru Shakur, from the way the system has treated my stepmother, Afeni Shakur, who passed away with a hole in her heart, the late, great Afeni Shakur, I'm not impressed,” he told Sidner on Thursday.
“I'm not moved. Everybody, get your popcorn. We will see what happens, but on top of the fact it's been 27 years,” Mopreme added. “So, it doesn't seem that there's been a lot of zeal or robust investigation of this case.”
Mopreme also spoke about the raid that was executed on a Henderson-based home on Monday in connection to Tupac’s murder investigation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department raided the home of Paula Clemons – the wife of Orlando Anderson’s uncle, Keefe D – on Monday.
Anderson, who was killed in May 1998, was long suspected of being the one who gunned Tupac down on September 7, 1996. Tupac died in the hospital six days later on September 13, 1996.
Anderson’s uncle, Keefe D, claimed in numerous interviews that he was in the car with his nephew when Anderson allegedly shot Tupac 27 years ago.
It has since been revealed that police took laptops, thumb drives, and audio recordings from Keefe D’s home on Monday.
“This theory about his connection to the case has been floating around for years,” Mopreme said on Thursday. “Where has law enforcement been?”
“This theory hasn't been looked into for 27 years,” he continued. Why? My family's been traumatized.”
“My sister, my daughter, my nieces, my nephew, we have all been traumatized waiting,” Mopreme explained further. “Afeni passed away waiting for something to happen, for someone to be proactive enough to take action.”
Meanwhile, Tupac’s 55-year-old stepbrother admitted that he does not know who killed the rapper despite the theories connecting Anderson and Keefe D to the murder.
“No, ma'am. No, ma'am, I don't,” Mopreme responded when Sidner asked who killed Tupac. “Unfortunately, I don't know for sure.”