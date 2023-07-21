In the latest development to come after the Las Vegas Metro Police Department raided a Henderson-based home on Monday in connection to Tupac’s murder, Mopreme sat down for an interview with CNN Tonight ’s Sara Sidner .

Mopreme, 55, also emphasized that he is “not impressed” and “not moved” by the renewed interest in finding Tupac’s killer because of “the way the system has treated” his other family members over the years.

According to Mopreme, he is “hopeful” that investigators will nab his stepbrother’s murderer despite the fact the tragic killing took place 27 years ago.

“I'm hopeful, but, honestly, coming from my point of view, the way the system has treated my father, the late, great Dr. Mutulu Shakur, who left us to go with the ancestors July 7, from the way the system has treated my brother, Tupac Amaru Shakur, from the way the system has treated my stepmother, Afeni Shakur, who passed away with a hole in her heart, the late, great Afeni Shakur, I'm not impressed,” he told Sidner on Thursday.

“I'm not moved. Everybody, get your popcorn. We will see what happens, but on top of the fact it's been 27 years,” Mopreme added. “So, it doesn't seem that there's been a lot of zeal or robust investigation of this case.”