The Killing of Tupac Shakur: Who Did It and Why? Here's What We Know

Tupac beat him to the ground. Security broke up the fight, and the rapper went back to his hotel, where he changed his clothes and joined Suge, who drove them off to a nightclub.

Around 11 p.m., as Suge's BMW 750 was stopped at a red light, a four-door Cadillac suddenly rolled up next to it and a passenger unloaded his .40 caliber Glock handgun into the two men in the car. The Cadillac then sped off.

Tupac, who was hit in the chest and right hip and had a finger on his right hand blown off, lay bleeding. Suge's neck was grazed by a bullet, but he still managed to speed away before being stopped by police.

When Sgt. Chris Carroll opened the door, Tupac "falls into me," he said. "He's covered with blood. His necklace and other jewelry, all of the gold is covered in blood."

