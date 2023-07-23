Officer Who First Responded to Tupac Shakur Killing Weighs in on Renewed Investigation, Says Search Warrant Served on 'Keffe D' Because He Was 'Running His Mouth'
The man who heard Tupac Shakur's last words, retired Metro Sergeant Chris Carroll, is speaking out about the latest developments in the long-standing homicide investigation in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carroll, who was on bike patrol the night of the shooting, expressed his initial shock upon learning about the search warrant after all these years.
He admitted, "I didn't think there would ever be any more steps taken in this case. It's 27 years old. Things like that don't normally happen." However, he also expressed his satisfaction that progress is finally being made and expressed hope that it will bring some closure to the case.
The catalyst for this recent development is Keefe D, the uncle of Orlando Anderson — the man who police have long believed to be responsible for shooting and killing Tupac. Anderson himself died in an unrelated shooting in Los Angeles.
According to former LAPD detective Greg Kading, Keefe D had previously confessed to the police that his nephew was responsible for Shakur's death. However, he was never charged because he was cooperating with the investigation.
Recently, Keefe D wrote a book and made TV appearances detailing his involvement in the murder, even going so far as to brag about providing the gun to Anderson.
Carroll, in disbelief, questioned, "[He's] openly saying he's a significant part of this whole murder... How many times are you going to go on TV and say that before somebody's going to take some sort of action?"
Carroll acknowledged that bringing this case to trial would still be challenging due to the death of most of the people involved, aside from Keefe D. He also notes that there is very little physical evidence remaining.
The search warrant executed at Keefe D's home in Henderson yielded laptops, computers, photographs, and documentary items. Additionally, 40 caliber cartridges, which are bullets, were recovered. Carroll points out that if these bullets can be matched to the ones used to shoot Tupac, it would significantly strengthen the case.
However, he remains skeptical about the likelihood of this happening after 26 years.
Carroll believes that any evidence in Keefe D's home that could link him to the car involved in the crime, such as registration, receipts, or photographs, would also be crucial in building a case against him.
