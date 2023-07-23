Officer Who First Responded to Tupac Shakur Killing Weighs in on Renewed Investigation, Says Search Warrant Served on 'Keffe D' Because He Was 'Running His Mouth'

According to former LAPD detective Greg Kading, Keefe D had previously confessed to the police that his nephew was responsible for Shakur's death. However, he was never charged because he was cooperating with the investigation.

Recently, Keefe D wrote a book and made TV appearances detailing his involvement in the murder, even going so far as to brag about providing the gun to Anderson.

Carroll, in disbelief, questioned, "[He's] openly saying he's a significant part of this whole murder... How many times are you going to go on TV and say that before somebody's going to take some sort of action?"