Unsolved: The 11 Most Mysterious Celebrity Deaths

From Prince to Tupac, there have been celebrity deaths with seemingly unresolved loose ends that keep fans talking and wondering if there is more to the story. Was Paul Walker’s fiery car accident really an accident? Did Clueless star Brittany Murphy really die of pneumonia? If so, why did her body have a high level of metal toxins? What about River Phoenix’s death in the street? Celebrity suicides — such as Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington — hit fans particularly hard and leave them searching for other explanations of what really happened.

More: 15 Celebrities Who Had Suicide Scares And Lived To Talk About It

There are sometimes strange circumstances involved in a celebrity death that seem like more than just a coincidence. For example, Whitney Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found unconscious in a bathtub, just like her mom. Rapper Notorious B.I.G. was killed in a drive-by shooting just six months after Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting. Neither case has been solved. Even all these years later, the eerie details surrounding the death of Marilyn Monroe and Natalie Wood keep many wondering what really happened.

More: 20 Weird and Wacky Hollywood Conspiracy Theories

Ready to play detective? Here are 11 unsolved Hollywood deaths!