Las Vegas Prosecutors Begin Presenting Revived Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation to Secret Grand Jury
A secret grand jury is hearing testimony on the unsolved murder of Tupac Shakur — representing a dramatic escalation in the world's most famous victim of modern street gang warfare and potentially sets the case on a path toward criminal charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Clark County district attorney’s office began presenting evidence earlier this year, laying the groundwork for potential criminal charges in the coming months, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The grand jury was impaneled some months ago and began hearing witness testimony under heightened security measures.
It represents a clear signal that the district attorney is serious about bringing justice to a case that many believed had gone cold through a gangster’s code of silence and the deaths of many of the key players.
Specifically what charges and whom they could be filed against are not known.
But in a sign of the seriousness of the investigation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department executed a search warrant on Duane Keith Davis, 60, on July 17.
The PD requested the warrant two days prior and obtained permission from a district judge to search the residence in Henderson, about 20 miles southeast of the Las Vegas Strip.
Davis — better known as Keffe D — is a notorious member of the California-based gang known as The South Side Compton Crips and has admitted being in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac from which the fatal shots were fired at Tupac.
Terrence “T-Brown” Brown was driving, while DeAndre “Dre” Smith and Davis’ cousin, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, sat in the back – all members of the gang, the Southside Crips. (Brown and Anderson have since died.)
Keffe D fingered his nephew, the late Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, as the triggerman who riddled Tupac’s body with four .40 caliber rounds fired from a S&W Glock 22: two in the chest, one in the arm, and one in the thigh.
RadarOnline.com has also been told Keffe D was “blindsided” by both the search of his home and the empanelment of a grand jury.
- ‘I PROVIDED THE GUN THAT KILLED TUPAC SHAKUR — AND MY NEPHEW PULLED THE TRIGGER’: The Murder Confession That Led Las Vegas Police to Raid Gangster Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis
- Officer Who First Responded to Tupac Shakur Killing Weighs in on Renewed Investigation, Says Search Warrant Served on 'Keffe D' Because He Was 'Running His Mouth'
- Tupac Shakur Investigation: Las Vegas Police Took Laptops, Thumb Drives And Audio Recordings From Home Of Man Whose Nephew Remains Prime Suspect In 1996 Slaying
A conviction is not a sure thing, in part because Keffe D previously cooperated with authorities in a 2009 investigation into the murder of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, who was killed six months later in a March 9, 1997, drive-by in Los Angeles.
Despite admitting he was in the vehicle, Keffe D has never faced criminal prosecution.
A case could hinge on proving that Keffe D misled investigators at the time, or a complicated legal theory that any non-prosecution agreement he struck no longer applies.
RadarOnline.com has been told the grand jury has already heard from “a number of key witnesses,” according to a Las Vegas law enforcement source who declined to comment on the record because they were not authorized to do so.
But it has supercharged the near 27-year unsolved murder of the hip-hop legend, who was gunned down on Sept. 8, 1996, near the corner of Flamingo Boulevard and Koval Lane in Las Vegas while in a vehicle with Death Row Records chief executive officer Suge Knight.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As we reported, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department collected a desktop computer, a laptop, a cell phone, a hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured a story on Tupac, marijuana, eleven .40-caliber bullets, tubs full of photos, 40 ink cartridges, and a copy of Keefe D’s 2019 book, COMPTON STREET LEGEND, according to a copy of the warrant obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Records connected with the search are currently under seal.