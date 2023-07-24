Las Vegas Prosecutors Begin Presenting Revived Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation to Secret Grand Jury

A secret grand jury is hearing testimony on the unsolved murder of Tupac Shakur — representing a dramatic escalation in the world's most famous victim of modern street gang warfare and potentially sets the case on a path toward criminal charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tupac Shakur was infamously gunned down in Las Vegas in 1996

The Clark County district attorney’s office began presenting evidence earlier this year, laying the groundwork for potential criminal charges in the coming months, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The grand jury was impaneled some months ago and began hearing witness testimony under heightened security measures.