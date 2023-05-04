Caught on Camera: Gunman Opens Fire Into Fox TV Station, Struggles to Kick Down Door in Chilling CCTV Footage
Employees at a Memphis Fox affiliate TV station were seen running for their lives when a man wielding a firearm approached the door and opened fire.
RadarOnline.com has learned of the chilling CCTV footage which captured the terrifying incident as it unfolded, showing a determined gunman wearing orange shooting inside while trying to gain access to the building.
Two workers at the front desk were seen scrambling for safety during the ordeal that took place around 11:30 AM on Tuesday.
The suspect, now identified as Jarrad Nathan, could be seen pulling at the door several times before kicking it aggressively in an effort to break the glass.
Multimedia journalist Shelia O'Connor said she was writing a story for the evening news program when she and other staffers heard a loud and unsettling boom, noting they were fortunately protected by the ballistic glass which is designed to not shatter.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In a follow-up video report on the incident, O'Connor illustrated how the bullet ricocheted down onto the carpet and hit their front desk before going all the way up to the ceiling.
Fortunately, no one was injured. After his unsuccessful attempt to get inside, the alleged shooter then ran and barricaded himself in a nearby restaurant, WREG reported, hiding inside the bathroom at Ubee's.
A Facebook account under the name "Jay Nathan" went on live, shouting about his need to speak with "news people," according to multiple reports.
- 'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Tucker Carlson's Leaked Texts Show He's a 'Hate-Filled Person' Who's 'Deeply Grappling With Racism'
- Fox News Star Jesse Watters Under Fire After Claiming He 'Can Tell' Who is an 'Illegal Immigrant' by Looking at Them
- Tucker Carlson Tried to 'Broker Who Was House Speaker' Live On Air, Fired Fox News Producer Abby Grossberg Claims
Nathan's mother told Fox 13 Memphis that her son had struggled with mental health problems prior to his arrest that afternoon. He is now facing aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.
A woman named Anne also told FOX13 that Nathan allegedly called her after opening fire at the station.
"I just shot once, come get my gun," Anne claimed he said. "He didn't want y'all to think he was trying to hurt y'all, he just wanted to be heard."
Anne said Nathan had been through a lot in recent months, claiming he had been shot, driven over by a car and been homeless. She said he was very consumed by the Tyre Nichols case as well.
"He was talking about that a lot this weekend," Anne said. "He was talking about how he thought y'all had more footage."