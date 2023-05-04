Caught on Camera: Gunman Opens Fire Into Fox TV Station, Struggles to Kick Down Door in Chilling CCTV Footage

Employees at a Memphis Fox affiliate TV station were seen running for their lives when a man wielding a firearm approached the door and opened fire.

RadarOnline.com has learned of the chilling CCTV footage which captured the terrifying incident as it unfolded, showing a determined gunman wearing orange shooting inside while trying to gain access to the building.

Two workers at the front desk were seen scrambling for safety during the ordeal that took place around 11:30 AM on Tuesday.