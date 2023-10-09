'Reprehensible and Repulsive': House Squad Members Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib Under Fire for 'Glorifying' Hamas Attack Against Israel

House Squad members Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib came under fire this weekend for their “reprehensible and repulsive” remarks regarding the devastating Hamas attack against Israel, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched one of the deadliest attacks against Israel in decades on Saturday, Democratic House Rep. Ritchie Torres condemned Bush and Tlaib for their “repulsive” responses to the attack.