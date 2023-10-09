'Reprehensible and Repulsive': House Squad Members Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib Under Fire for 'Glorifying' Hamas Attack Against Israel
House Squad members Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib came under fire this weekend for their “reprehensible and repulsive” remarks regarding the devastating Hamas attack against Israel, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched one of the deadliest attacks against Israel in decades on Saturday, Democratic House Rep. Ritchie Torres condemned Bush and Tlaib for their “repulsive” responses to the attack.
According to Mediaite, Torres spoke out on Sunday after Tlaib issued a statement that referred to Israel as an “apartheid government” that created the “suffering” that led to Saturday’s unprecedented attack.
Tlaib also demanded that the United States stop providing billions in “unconditional funding” to Israel, and Bush released a similar statement demanding that the U.S. stop supporting Israel despite the fresh conflict between the close U.S. ally and Hamas.
“I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity,” Tlaib said on Sunday.
She continued, “The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.”
Torres released his own statement shortly after and condemned both Bush and Tlaib for “glorifying” the “largest single-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust.”
"U.S. aid to Israel is and should be unconditional, and never more so than in this moment of critical need,” Torres said in a statement to the Jewish Insider. “Congress must act decisively to provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself in the face of unprecedented terrorism.”
“Shame on anyone who glorifies as ‘resistance’ the largest single-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust,” he continued. “It is reprehensible and repulsive.”
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden released a statement shortly after Hamas attacked the Gaza Strip on Saturday. He called the Hamas attack “appalling” and promised to stand by Israel as the conflict develops further.
Biden’s Republican detractors have since blamed the current administration for Saturday’s devastating attack against Israel.
They argued that Biden’s decision to provide Iran with $6 billion earlier this year “emboldened and enabled” Hamas to attack Israel.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more than 700 people were killed – including at least four Americans – when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on Saturday outside the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government vowed to hunt down the Hamas fighters responsible for the attack.
“I tell Hamas, you are responsible for the wellbeing of captives, Israel will settle the score with anyone who harms them,” Netanyahu said on Saturday night.
“What happened today has never been seen in Israel,” he continued, “we will take mighty vengeance for this black day.”