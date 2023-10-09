President Joe Biden Slammed for Holding BBQ at White House During Israel-Palestine Conflict That Left 4 Americans Dead
President Joe Biden came under fire this weekend for holding a BBQ at the White House during the conflict between Palestine and Israel that left at least four Americans dead, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel near the Gaza Strip on Saturday, President Biden reportedly held a BBQ for White House staffers and their families.
According to Daily Mail, Palestinian sympathizers protested outside the White House following the attack on Saturday and music could be heard playing from the White House lawn.
When asked about the music overheard amid the “Free Palestine” protest, a White House spokesperson confirmed that there was a BBQ taking place on the other side of the White House gates.
“The President and First Lady are hosting a BBQ for White House Executive Residence staff and their families,” a Biden spokesperson told a reporter.
Biden quickly came under fire for holding a BBQ as at least four Americans and hundreds more Israelis were being killed by Hamas near the Gaza Strip.
The 80-year-old president also failed to release a public statement amid the shocking conflict despite reports that he was “monitoring the situation closely.”
“Biden is literally at a BBQ with a live band [right now] he's not closely monitoring anything except maybe the chicken on his plate,” Senator Josh Hawley fumed on Saturday.
“At least FOUR Americans are presumed dead in Israel and Joe Biden is too busy having a BBQ party at the White House to care,” added podcaster Joey Mannarino. “That guy is truly sick.”
Meanwhile, the National Security Council announced that Biden was “monitoring the situation closely” even though the president was at the White House BBQ as the Hamas attack against Israel unfolded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more than 700 people were killed over the weekend – including at least 260 at a crowded music festival – when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on Saturday.
The Israeli government vowed to hunt down Hamas fighters responsible for the attack and to take action against the Gaza Strip.
Following a declaration of war, Israel's military launched a devastating offensive against the Hamas fighters that remained in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of Gaza.
More than 400 additional victims reportedly died in the area following Saturday's unprecedented incursion.
The Hamas militants, who allegedly breached a fortified border fence, carried out the horrific act of violence by gunning down both civilians and soldiers in Israeli communities along the Gaza Strip during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.
In response, Israel conducted a series of airstrikes – including one that targeted a 14-story tower that reportedly housed Hamas offices.
“I tell Hamas, you are responsible for the wellbeing of captives, Israel will settle the score with anyone who harms them,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Saturday night.
“What happened today has never been seen in Israel,” he continued, “we will take mighty vengeance for this black day.”