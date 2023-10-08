Nazi Spotted in NYC: Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israeli Protests Clash in Times Square Following Recent Attacks in Israel
New York City's Times Square became the battleground for pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators on Sunday, October 8, just one day after the terrorist organization Hamas launched a series of brutal attacks in Israel, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.
One protester amongst the pro-Palestine side was seen holding up his phone to the cameras to reveal an image of a Nazi swastika, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pro-Palestinian faction, comprised of around 300 seething placard-clad demonstrators, gathered in Times Square while irate counter-protesters waving Israeli flags confronted them.
Tensions escalated further when one of the pro-Palestinian protesters, positioned at the forefront, held up a swastika — an alarming symbol connected to Adolf Hitler's persecution and murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust.
According to the Daily Mail, the New York City Police Department maintained a heavy presence, working to prevent further violence and intervening only when necessary.
One man reportedly charged towards the Palestinian group but was swiftly restrained and escorted away by a police officer.
New York City, home to the largest Jewish population in the world, became a symbolic backdrop for these protests.
The sight of the swastika being brandished in Times Square, a globally recognized cultural hub, underscores the gravity of the situation and the historical atrocities it evokes.
The pro-Israeli protesters, numbering around 70, gathered behind a metal fence enforced by the NYPD.
They responded to the pro-Palestinian demonstration by waving Israeli flags, resulting in verbal clashes between the two factions.
The demonstration in Times Square occurred amidst a wave of protests across major US cities, including Washington D.C. and Atlanta.
The rallies express solidarity with the Palestinians, who have endured years of abuse from the Israeli colonial state, as stated by Claudia De La Cruz, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
De La Cruz clarified that this protest is not anti-Semitic but opposes Zionism — a political ideology distinct from the Jewish community.
The demonstrators condemn the Israeli government's actions in Palestine and argue for the right to self-defense of those living under colonial rule.
The violence and loss of life in Israel have had a profound impact on individuals present at the protests.
David Needle, an Israeli-American, expressed concern for his friends and family caught up in the attacks, specifically mentioning those who attended the peace party near Gaza.
Idan Naol, a former Israeli soldier on holiday in New York, was devastated by the attacks on his homeland. He described the brutality inflicted upon innocent civilians, emphasizing the multitude of victims, including women, children, and the elderly.