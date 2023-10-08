Donald Trump Calls Attack on Israel 'Horrible' and Claims It Would Not Have Happened If He Were President
Former President Donald Trump has commented on the recent attack by Hamas on civilians in Israel, blaming the incident on the current administration and claiming that it would've never happened under his watch, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, "THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT – ZERO CHANCE!"
During a rally in Iowa on Saturday, October 7, Trump further discussed the attack, which has resulted in over 600 deaths and the kidnapping of 100 individuals, mostly civilians.
He described the invasion of Israeli territory by Hamas as an act of savagery that must and will be crushed. Trump also shifted the blame onto the Democrats for the attack, claiming that American taxpayer dollars had funded it.
Trump's criticism of President Joe Biden continued, stating that the current administration's actions were "weak and ineffective."
"They didn't have that level of aggression with me. They didn't have it. This would have never happened with me either," Trump said.
Later in the day, he also declared during a Cedar Rapids rally that Biden had "betrayed Israel" by releasing $6 billion in funds to Iran in exchange for American prisoners.
However, the claim that Biden's prisoner exchange fueled the Hamas attack has been challenged, even by Fox News.
- ‘Hope You Learned From Your Mistake’: Trump Attacks ‘Liberal Jews’ on Rosh Hashanah For Voting For Biden, Says ‘Make Better Choices’
- Vladimir Putin Pal Donald Trump SLAMS President Joe Biden For 'Saying Exactly The Wrong Thing' With 'Armageddon' Comments
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Attacks Jewish Leaders For Lack Of 'Loyalty' After Dinner With Kanye West & White Nationalist
Jennifer Griffin from Fox News conducted a fact-check and revealed that none of the money returned to Iran had been spent.
Additionally, intelligence operatives have suggested that the attack was likely planned for months, given its high level of coordination.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
President Biden released a statement condemning the attack on Israel soon after the initial strike was launched.
"The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel," Biden told the press.
"Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people," he continued. "The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation."
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, several videos of alleged Hamas operatives went viral on X, formally known as Twitter, dragging the bodies of Israeli people tied to the back of trucks as well as attendees of a music festival being kidnapped in broad daylight.
The horrifying videos, posted on social media, have garnered millions of views and sparked outrage worldwide.