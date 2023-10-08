Donald Trump Calls Attack on Israel 'Horrible' and Claims It Would Not Have Happened If He Were President

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, "THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT – ZERO CHANCE!"

During a rally in Iowa on Saturday, October 7, Trump further discussed the attack, which has resulted in over 600 deaths and the kidnapping of 100 individuals, mostly civilians.

He described the invasion of Israeli territory by Hamas as an act of savagery that must and will be crushed. Trump also shifted the blame onto the Democrats for the attack, claiming that American taxpayer dollars had funded it.