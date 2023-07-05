MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Democrat Cori Bush of Voting to Fund ‘White Nazi Army of Ukraine’
Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked Cori Bush this week and accused the Democratic congresswoman of voting to fund the “white Nazi army of Ukraine,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling incident took place on Tuesday when Bush, in a July 4 Twitter post, demanded reparations for the Black community because the “enslavers” who penned the Declaration of Independence “didn’t recognize Black people as human.”
“The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human,” the Democratic congresswoman wrote. “Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now.”
Congresswoman Greene responded shortly thereafter and accused Bush of being a hypocrite because Bush supported a multi-billion-dollar aid package sent from the United States to Ukraine to help the war-torn nation fight back against Vladimir Putin’s invading forces.
The MAGA congresswoman also suggested Ukraine’s military is made up of “white Nazis” – a piece of propaganda Putin himself has pushed since the war first started in February 2022.
“Just stop,” Greene tweeted. “You voted to send $113 Billion to the white people and white Nazi army of Ukraine.”
Greene’s remarks towards Bush on July 4 echoed the same comments she made last week when the MAGA congresswoman attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
“Somehow this makes so much sense from the actor wearing army green everyday, fully funded by U.S. warmongers, and who just recently canceled elections, controls his state media, and has a Nazi army,” Greene wrote alongside a video clip of Zelenskyy meeting with the young climate change activist Greta Thunberg.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Greene and Bush’s spat on Tuesday was not the first time the Republican congresswoman from Georgia sparred with a fellow member of Congress.
Greene was criticized last month after it was revealed she called House Rep. Lauren Boebert a “little b----” on the House floor.
"I've donated to you, I've defended you. But you've been nothing but a little b---- to me," Greene allegedly told Boebert.
"And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them,” Greene reportedly added during the tense confrontation.