'Removing Toxic and Bad People Out of My Life Makes Me Very Happy': Marjorie Taylor Greene Unloads on Matt Gaetz in Leaked Text Messages Detailing Epic Fall-out Between House Republicans
Leaked text messages showed Georgia lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene unloading on Rep. Matt Gaetz, in what appeared to be an attempt to distance herself from MAGA Republicans, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the controversial congresswoman joined the House as an avid Trump supporter who often sparred with lawmakers across the aisle, the surfaced messaged marked a divide between Greene and her close-knit GOP colleagues.
As Republican lawmakers went head-to-head with President Biden over the debt ceiling debate, Greene was at wits-end with her own party, as she has been accused of stepping away from the Trump-endorsed policies that got her elected.
It wasn't long ago that Greene stood side-by-side with Gaetz as part of a select group of die-hard MAGA republicans, and withheld their much-needed votes for Kevin McCarthy to become the next Speaker of the House until their demands were met behind closed doors — and after several rounds of voting.
In shocking turn of events, Greene has distanced herself from colleagues like Gaetz in support of McCarthy.
In a leaked text message obtained by The Daily Beast, Greene defended her conservative values, after voting to raise the debt ceiling, in a tense exchange with Gaetz.
"I have almost the same identical voting record as Thomas Massie, the most fiscally conservative member of Congress. And I voted with him on this bill," Greene wrote in the message.
Greene followed up by addressing recent comments from Steve Bannon, former Trump administration official who called for a "REAL MAGA" candidate to run against Greene.
"And Bannon, who was senior counsel to Trump in the WH and responsible for the first debt ceiling increase bc Bannon is reckless and no where near fiscally responsible, is now telling everyone I should be primaried," Greene continued her text rant.
She noted that she was given a "standing ovation" after an "extremely successful" event in Cobb County, Georgia, before she hit back against Bannon and MAGA loyalists.
Greene appeared perfectly fine with cutting ties within her party.
"Steve, Loomer, and any other POS attacking me will not beat me," Greene told Gaetz in the message. "Because of that people have been reaching out to me because they don’t like what Steve is doing to me… I’m at a place in my life where removing toxic and bad people out of my life makes me very happy."
She further noted that she was one of the "naive" individuals who supported Trump's border wall fundraiser.
"I donated to We Build The Wall campaign. I remember how it said 100% of the donations went to building the wall," Greene continued. "I was one of the many naive people that believed in people and movements because I hoped so badly good things could happen."
Greene concluded with a clear message to Gaetz, "Steve and I aren’t getting back together."
"And if he keeps it up I’ll take the house and kids. I hope you send it to Steve. Because I’m done," Greene added, in what appeared to be a metaphor for the Republican lawmakers associated with Trump, including Gaetz.