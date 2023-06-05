'Removing Toxic and Bad People Out of My Life Makes Me Very Happy': Marjorie Taylor Greene Unloads on Matt Gaetz in Leaked Text Messages Detailing Epic Fall-out Between House Republicans

Leaked text messages showed Georgia lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene unloading on Rep. Matt Gaetz, in what appeared to be an attempt to distance herself from MAGA Republicans, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the controversial congresswoman joined the House as an avid Trump supporter who often sparred with lawmakers across the aisle, the surfaced messaged marked a divide between Greene and her close-knit GOP colleagues.

As Republican lawmakers went head-to-head with President Biden over the debt ceiling debate, Greene was at wits-end with her own party, as she has been accused of stepping away from the Trump-endorsed policies that got her elected.