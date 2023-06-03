Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Compared to the Woman Who Got Emmett Till Murdered During Georgia Town Hall

An African American Georgia constituent stood up and asked Greene, "Do you know who Carolyn Donham is?"

After taking a moment to think, the elected house representative answered, "No, ma'am, I don't."

The same attendee followed up her question explaining, "She was the woman who said that Emmett Till looked at her the wrong way or said something to her the way you did Jamaal Bowman when you were on the steps of the capitol talking about gun violence."