Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Compared to the Woman Who Got Emmett Till Murdered During Georgia Town Hall
Marjorie Taylor Greene was compared to the woman who got Emmett Till murdered during a heated exchange at a recent Georgia Town Hall, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An African American Georgia constituent stood up and asked Greene, "Do you know who Carolyn Donham is?"
After taking a moment to think, the elected house representative answered, "No, ma'am, I don't."
The same attendee followed up her question explaining, "She was the woman who said that Emmett Till looked at her the wrong way or said something to her the way you did Jamaal Bowman when you were on the steps of the capitol talking about gun violence."
The unnamed woman was interrupted and booed by Greene's supporters in the crowd before she began to call the elected official "reckless."
"You had no business saying, 'Oh, he's so big, oh I feel like he's going to hurt me.' That's the same thing Carolyn Donham said that got Emmett Till killed, and that was reckless."
- Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Boyfriend Brian Glenn Divorce Battle With Ex Sealed From Public As Romance With Congresswoman Heats Up
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Downplays Unearthed Video of Boyfriend in Drag: 'So Stupid'
- 'The View' Co-host Sunny Hostin Attacks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Comments Towards Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Greene and Bowman clashed in front of the Capitol on May 17 after the vote to send a resolution to expel embattled New York Rep George Santos to the House Ethics Committee.
The two shouted over one another, with Bowman calling on his Republican colleague to vote to expel Santos while she told him to "impeach Joe Biden' and "save the country."
During a press conference following the crowded confrontation, Greene told reporters that she felt unsafe around Bowman, claiming she was "swarmed" by a "mob" led by the New York Democrat.
"His physical mannerisms are aggressive...I feel threatened by him," she told reporters. "He called me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to. That is like calling a person of color the N-word."
Greene later shared a clip of the same Town Hall where she was confronted, showing her receiving an 8-second standing ovation while one constituent could be seen flipping her a bird in the same video.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.