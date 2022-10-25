Former White House Ethics Chief SLAMS Joe Biden's Lawyers Over 'Inappropriate' Financial Discussions With Hunter

Former White House ethics chief Richard Painter has criticized Joe Biden’s lawyers for contacting Hunter Biden nearly 12 years ago regarding the then-vice president’s taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking development comes just a few days after Daily Mail revealed that in 2010, while Joe was still serving as vice president under Barack Obama, his White House lawyers contacted both Hunter and Hunter’s business partner, Eric Schwerin, to discuss an audit letter from the IRS about Joe’s 2008 taxes.