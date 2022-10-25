‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania 'Shaken' After Her Porsche Is Stolen From Boyfriend’s Driveway, Files Police Report

Sources close to the Bravolebrity revealed that the 51-year-old’s pricey vehicle was stolen from her boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell’s driveway at his home in Edgewater, New Jersey over the weekend. The source shared that the incident took place around 6 AM.

“Dolores is determined to find her car with the help of authorities,” the source told Page Six on the ongoing effort to recover the Porsche. The source also shared that Catania has filed a police report on the matter.

On how Catania is handling the situation since discovering she was a victim of grand theft auto, the insider close to her shared the raw emotions that the Real Housewife has been navigating.